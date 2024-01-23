HMD Global's upcoming smartphone might ditch the Nokia branding

What you need to know

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia, could debut its first-ever self-branded smartphone this year.

A sneak peek of the upcoming HMD smartphone has surfaced through leaked renders.

The leaked images showcase a black matte back, flat display, and a distinctive rectangular camera bump housing dual rear cameras.

HMD Global seems to be preparing its first self-branded smartphone, and thanks to a leaked image, we've got a sneak peek at this new phone brand.

According to 91mobiles, the phone seems to feature a flat screen, a pinhole selfie camera, and a slick matte black finish on the back with two rear cameras. It also looks like the phone is made from plastic, and who knows, HMD might launch this handset in some other colors too.

HMD snagged the Nokia brand rights back in 2016 and has been churning out Nokia phones ever since. But in September 2023, HMD CEO and Chairman Jean-Francois Baril revealed that the company was working on its very own smartphone brand. The latest leak seems to suggest that HMD's plan is now taking shape.

As seen in the image above, the phone rocks HMD's logo at the back, just to make it crystal clear that it's not your run-of-the-mill Nokia device. The material appears to be plastic, which is a solid bet that this could be a budget or mid-range device. As for the specs, well, they're still under wraps at the moment.

Last November, eagle-eyed folks at GSMChina spotted two HMD-branded phones on the IMEI database, labeled N159V and TA-1585. However, chances are, those model numbers might just be for the same phone, playing the field with different digits for some regional differences.

As per 91mobiles, HMD may introduce its first self-branded phone in April, and India is supposedly one of the first markets to receive it. But it's not stopping there. According to leaker Evan Blass, Verizon is hopping on the bandwagon, which means this phone is hitting store shelves in the United States (via PhoneArena).

Beyond the basic design, it's a closed book. But it's a strong indication that HMD's breaking free from Nokia's nest, and this phone could be its first solo flight. Whether it soars or stalls remains to be seen.