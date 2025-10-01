Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Oura Health Panels cost $99 and let members track 50+ cardiometabolic blood markers alongside their ring data.

A partnership between Oura and Quest Diagnostics makes it easy to schedule labs at approximately 2,000 U.S. locations directly through the Oura app.

Licensed clinicians review tests, and results appear in-app with simplified visuals highlighting key trends.

A new health service from Oura, known as Health Panels, is now available to help Oura members gain a deeper understanding of their personal health.

For $99, Oura members can now connect over 50 blood biomarkers, from cholesterol to blood sugar and kidney function, directly with the daily data already streaming from their ring.

Health Panels is an addition to the Oura membership that provides a more comprehensive look into one's body by integrating insights from the Oura Ring with meaningful cardiometabolic blood biomarkers. The goal is to move beyond just tracking data to enabling proactive health management.

The idea is simple: blood results show the “what,” and the Oura Ring shows the “why.” If your A1C is creeping up, you can immediately see how your eating habits, workouts, or restless nights might be contributing. The Health Panels go beyond passive tracking and tie everything together in one app, so instead of a stack of lab reports, you get a clear picture of your overall health.

Seamless in-app process

Through a partnership with Quest Diagnostics, Oura members can book tests directly inside the Oura app and choose from roughly 2,000 Quest locations across the U.S. A licensed clinician signs off on the order, the blood draw happens in person, and the results land back in the Oura app with a design that highlights the most important trends instead of burying you in spreadsheets.

Beyond just providing results, the Health Panels service makes the data actionable with the help of Oura Advisor. Based on the lab results and Oura data, members receive personalized tips and recommendations.

(Image credit: Oura)

Actionable insights

Oura Advisor can answer practical questions, such as "What does my A1C of 5.7% mean?" or "How can I improve my cholesterol profile?". The service turns raw biomarker data into actionable, everyday guidance that connects directly to a user's sleep, readiness, and activity patterns. A downloadable report of the results can also be shared with a physician.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oura's chief product officer, Holly Shelton, stated that Health Panels are a pivotal step in the company's evolution from a consumer wearable to a comprehensive health management platform.

Health Panels are currently available exclusively to Oura members who are 18 to 64 years old and reside in the U.S. The service is HSA and FSA eligible. It is not available in Arizona, Hawaii, New Jersey, New York, or Rhode Island due to state-level legal and regulatory restrictions.