What if I told you that you could save almost $600 on one of the best compact Android phones? Thanks to Woot, of all places, you can get a brand new Galaxy Z Flip 6 for just $650.

I had to double- and triple-check Woot's site because I thought my eyes were deceiving me. Usually, these kinds of deals are reserved for two generations previous, not last year's model, but this Galaxy Z Flip 6 bucks that trend in a big way.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 512GB: $1,219 $649.99 at Woot It's not every day that you can get an incredible smart phone with all of Samsung's software and hardware prowess for so cheap. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a steal at this price, coming in cheaper than either the Galaxy Z Flip 7 or the Z Flip FE.

✅Recommended if: You want a flagship Samsung foldable phone without paying a premium, or you just aren't convinced by what either the Galaxy Z Flip 7 or Flip FE offer.

❌Skip this deal if: You like the idea of the Z Flip, but would prefer the larger cover screen of the Flip 7, or you just like having the latest and greatest.

Speaking as someone who prefers book-style foldables to flip phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is very tempting at this price. Leading up to the Flip 7 launch, I spent a bit of time with the Flip 6 and came to better understand the appeal of this design as opposed to something that unfolds into a tablet.

Beyond that, having something like the Flip 6 makes for a great portable retro emulator. With a bit of time and patience, you can turn the Flip 6 a modern Game Boy Advance SP, with the added benefit of it being powered by Android. Not only that, but the cover screen is large enough for you to fire up RetroArch while you're standing in line.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

But, you might ask, why would I get the Flip 6 when the Flip 7 was just released? If we remove the price argument from the conversation, then the only other upgrades offered by the Flip 7 are the larger cover screen, Samsung DeX, and bigger battery. The cameras are basically identical, both feature an IP48 rating, and practically all of the same One UI 8 features are available across both phones.

While there's definitely an argument to be made about having the latest and greatest phones, it's kind of hard to ignore last year's model when the deal is this good.