I finally drop-proofed my phone, and if you're like me, you should too

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Clumsy people like me can't help being that way. We have accidents, we knock into things, we tend to spill drinks, and let's not even talk about dropping our phones. In fact, I drop things so often that my close friends have an unfortunate nickname for me: Droppy. If you identify as a "Droppy" too, I have a wonderful phone hack for you today.

As a person who drops their phone at least five times a day, I finally got tired of it. So I tried a few different things to try to fix this problem. First off, my phone is protected by a shockproof case. Both the screen and the camera unit have shatterproof screen protectors. But that doesn't stop the dropping itself, it just shields my phone from fall damage.

Now I can't change my unconscious habits or loose joints. It's not like we can change or upgrade our hands and legs. The dropping itself needed to be stopped. Here's what I did.

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I targeted the dropping itself, at the root

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

As common sense as it sounds, I needed to address the dropping itself. To find the best way to keep my phone from slipping out of my grasp, I made several attempts.

One of the things I did was improve the non-slip properties of my phone case, opting for something more textured and with grippier sides. Something like the Dbrand Grip Case is a fantastic example.

This isn't a new addition, but worth mentioning. If you're looking to stop dropping your phone like me, invest in a phone grip like a PopSocket. Having something extra to loop your fingers around takes the pressure off them. Your fingers don't get as fatigued, reducing the chance of them loosening and dropping your phone.

While all these things helped little by little, the ultimate drop-proof hack was a specific kind of accessory.