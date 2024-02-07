CASETiFY's 'Jujutsu Kaisen' collection is seriously badass

Gadget Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) Join Namerah Saud Fatmi as she explores the cool, quirky, and sometimes downright odd world of smartphone accessories, gadgets, and other nerdy toys every week.

Exciting news for anime fans: CASETiFY just launched its Jujutsu Kaisen x CASETiFY collection as part of its Co-Lab program. Even if you're not an anime fan, you've probably heard of "Jujutsu Kaisen" because it's just that popular right now. The action-packed animated show follows the adventures of a teenage boy possessed by an evil cursed spirit. It's hard not to fall in love with such an endearing protagonist who is destined to die but continues to fight evil with an upbeat attitude anyway.

It's hard not to fall in love with such an endearing protagonist who is destined to die but continues to fight evil with an upbeat attitude anyway.

Clearly, CASETiFY decided to go big rather than go home with this franchise collaboration. Apart from the January 31 online launch, there was a physical event in Hong Kong on Sunday to celebrate the collection's debut. CASETiFY unveiled a gigantic 13-foot-high replica build of the Prison Realm from "Jujutsu Kaisen," complete with its bulbous eyes and dirty chrome exterior.

(Image credit: CASETiFY)

The Jujutsu Kaisen x CASETiFY collection features a series of Samsung, Google, and Apple phone cases as well as cases and covers for other Apple products, wireless chargers, MagSafe power banks, and cross-body straps with the dark fantasy anime theme taking front and center.

Anyone who is familiar with the anime and enjoys watching it will share my excitement. I mean, they made Sukuna's finger into an Apple Pencil case! Who wouldn't want to write with a cursed demon lord's rotten finger? Or store their AirPods inside the impregnable Prison Realm? I don't even own either Apple product, but I still want both of them, just because they look so darn cool.

(Image credit: CASETiFY)

Then there's the epic Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Energy Thermal Case with a solid black back with some "Jujutsu Kaisen" logos in white. Heat causes parts of the case to turn purple, meaning your hand prints leave eerie purple marks on the rear and disappear as the case cools down. This perfectly captures the spirit and vibe of the anime on another level. Sadly, the Cursed Energy Thermal Case is only available for iPhones (boo!).

Fellow Android users like myself might be starting to feel a little left out here. After all, most of the coolest goodies are exclusive to Apple's ecosystem. However, you can still get a "Jujutsu Kaisen" case for your Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel if you want your favorite character embossed on the rear.

The character cases feature Gojo Satoru, Itadori Yuji, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Ryomen Sukuna, and Kento Nanami. It's an all-star cast with all the best personas available in CASETiFY's mirror cases, impact cases, and newly launched impact ring cases that come with camera rings that swing out to act as stands.

(Image credit: CASETiFY)

You're probably wondering whether the 5,000mAh PowerThru Power Bank will work with your Android phone. CASETiFY informed us that these MagSafe-compatible wireless charging power banks work with all phones, iOS and Android likewise. In fact, you even get Samsung Fast Wireless Charging support. If you want to use these bad boys magnetically, just grab an Android MagSafe adapter ring, and you'll be all set.

The same applies to the Magnetic Wireless Charger and PowerThru 2-in-1 Charging Stand. All you need is a magnetic ring or a MagSafe case on your Samsung or Google phone, and you can enjoy around 10W wireless charging.

As a bonus, CASETiFY ups the ante by offering collectible "Jujutsu Kaisen" cards with every online purchase. This includes four types of cards with varying levels of rarity, which makes the entire experience even more fun and geekier.

(Image credit: CASETiFY)

CASETiFY did an amazing job with this partnership. These accessories ooze creativity, which is so ironic considering the brand is being sued for doing the exact opposite.

Now, I'm not saying that launching a seriously cool collection of cases and chargers makes us forget about the allegations of copyright theft against CASETiFY. However, as a franchised collection, the Jujutsu Kaisen x CASETiFY is undoubtedly very very badass, and I want every single item they offer.

The minds that worked tirelessly to give us this fantastic assortment of "Jujutsu Kaisen" accessories need a raise. You'll love anything you get from the collection, even if the prices start at $40 and go all the way up to $135. The unique experience and fun designs are worth it because they are limited and come with rare cards.