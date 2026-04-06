This unique iPhone 17 Pro selfie case transforms how you take photos — it even has a MicroSD slot

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I tested over 50 iPhone 17 Pro cases, but the Selfix isn't like any of those; billed as a selfie case, you get a 1.6-inch OLED display at the back, and this allows you to take selfies using the rear cameras. It is interesting enough that I had to test it out, and having used the case for the better part of a month now, it is legitimately great.

The case is being crowdsourced right now, and you can get your hands on it for as low as $79, which isn't costlier than regular cases. You can get the case with the iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max variants, and as I have the Pro model, that's the one I'm using. The case is backed by Dockcase, which regularly uses Kickstarter to launch its products.