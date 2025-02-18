OnePlus Watch 3 arrives with WearOS 5 and extended battery life

What you need to know

The OnePlus' new wearable arrives with advanced fitness tracking, Wear OS 5, and 5-day battery life on Smart mode.

The OnePlus Watch 3 comes in two colorways: Obsidian Titanium and Emerald Titanium.

Preorders for the wearable start today (Feb.18) at $330.

OnePlus has launched its latest smartwatch, the Watch 3 today (Feb 18), and it debuts with the all-new WearOS 5 in the U.S. and Canada.

The OnePlus Watch 3 arrives with a tough stainless steel exterior and a Titanium PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) bezel that protects the smartwatch against corrosion. When it comes to the display, the smartwatch gets a 1.5-inch LTPO flexible display made of 2D Sapphire Crystal that helps keep the look intact through life's wear and tear including environmental stressors.

Like any other smartphone on the market, OnePlus was able to give this wearable an IP68 rating which allows the device to be submerged in 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. The 5ATM gives the watch a water resistance of 50 meters, meaning it could be your companion while you're at the beach, in the desert, or swimming.

Coming to the heart that powers this watch, the OnePlus Watch 3 is said to be powered by two separate chipsets — the Snapdragon W5 and the new BES2800 MCU Efficiency chipset. Snapdragon W5 accomplishes complex tasks, such as running Google apps, the latter is for the background activities and tasks.

With this dual chipset, the company says that "it not only enhances its operating speed but also significantly reduces power consumption, resulting in extended battery life." OnePlus adds that this setup will also allow users to "seamlessly switch between the two wearable operating systems and chipsets."

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

OnePlus always tries to reach for the stars when it comes to the battery life of their wearable. With the Watch 3, the company takes it a step further from its predecessor, it claims that the smartwatch will have three days' worth of battery when used in a 'heavy mode', a five-day life in Smart mode, and a whopping 16 days' worth of battery life in power saver mode. The smartwatch comes with an increased capacity of 631mAh and sports the OnePlus Silicon NanoStack Battery similar to the OnePlus 13.

With the WearOS 5 comes renewed health monitoring capabilities of the Watch 3, which is said to track key health metrics that not only focus on physical health but also the mental well-being of the individual, like heart rate, SpO2, vascular health, wrist temperature, and sleep. The OnePlus Watch 3 comes with a new feature called the 60S Health heck-in. As the name suggested, this will trigger an 'All-in-One Scan' button located on the side of the watch, after that users will receive a detailed health report in just 60 seconds. The report will showcase six important health metrics, such as heart rate, blood oxygen levels, mental wellness, wrist temperature, sleep quality, and vascular age. However, users are warned that this feature shouldn't be used to diagnose any health issues.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Additionally, the watch will get a comprehensive “360 Mind and Body”, a feature that helps users understand health metrics that could be contributing to their increased stress levels. "Utilizing key metrics such as HRV (Heart Rate Variability), resting heart rate, and activity intensity," through this the user could actively make changes that will help balance their overall well-being.

Lastly, the company adds that since the OnePlus Watch 3 did not receive official certification from the U.S. FDA on its ECG capabilities, the ECG Analyzer feature will not be available to users in the United States or Canada. But the 60S check-in will be booted into the wearable as soon as Q2 this year.

The OnePlus Watch 3 will be available in two colorways: Obsidian Titanium (Black with a Black Band) and Emerald Titanium (Silver with a Green Band). Preorders for the wearable begin today at $329.99 or $449.99 CAD, while open sales begin on Feb.25