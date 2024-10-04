As Android innovation grows, has Apple lost its touch?

Beyond the Alphabet (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Beyond the Alphabet is a weekly column that focuses on the tech world both inside and out of the confines of Mountain View.

Much to the chagrin of some of those in the Android space, Apple has largely been considered the "measuring stick" for both hardware and software. Arguments have been made that the likes of Xiaomi, Huawei, and Samsung, among others surpassed Apple in the hardware department long ago.

The same can't be said about the software, despite Apple locking down iOS and iPadOS in the most frustrating ways. However, after seeing what's happened in 2024, I can't help but wonder if Apple lost its touch.

Over the past year, Apple has entered a new product category with the Vision Pro headset while releasing refreshes of practically every other device in its lineup. Plus, we're expecting at least one more announcement as rumors suggest Apple has an event planned this month to unveil new Macs and hopefully a refreshed iPad Mini.

Apple has proven that companies don't need to reinvent the hardware wheel when releasing a refreshed device. For instance, the only major differences between the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro are a new "Camera Control" button and bezels that are ever-so-slightly slimmer than before.

The majority of the focus from Apple's iPhone 16 event was showcasing the various AI-powered features slated to come to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. There's just one problem though — none of the exciting features are actually available yet. So basically, Apple just took the same approach that we used to lambast other companies in that it announced features that won't actually be available at launch.

Hardly any of these features were available with the final release of iOS 18, which arrived alongside the iPhone 16 series. Instead, it seems that Apple will be rolling out features in waves, starting with iOS 18.1. MacRumors laid out the rumors of when to expect features to arrive pretty well, and here's how things are looking:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Version Features Expected Release iOS 18.1 Writing Tools, Notification Summaries, Suggested Replies, Photos Clean Up, Memories movie creation, Phone call recording, Reduce Interruptions Focus Mode October 2024 iOS 18.2 Image Playground, Genmoji, ChatGPT w/ Siri, Coming to More Countries December 2024 iOS 18.3 Bug fixes December 2024 iOS 18.4 Siri Personal Context, On-Screen Awareness, Personalized Responses. Coming to More Countries March 2025

If Apple sticks to this rumored timeline, it means that the company's latest device won't have all of the new features until it's already been on the market for six months. There's also the potential of even more frustration as you can't watch TV for more than an hour without seeing an iPhone commercial touting Apple Intelligence.

Just a little bit of good old-fashioned deception because we know Apple doesn't want to miss out on the holiday shopping season.

While delaying features isn't great, it's not as bad as what iPad Pro owners have had to endure. Apple introduced and released the M4-powered iPad Pro back in May 2024. This remains the only device in Apple's lineup to be powered by the M4 chip, which is likely to be rectified later in October.

The problem is that iPadOS 18 was released in mid-September, and the update was removed for those with the M4 iPad Pro the next day. Some found that after installing the update, the iPad Pro would essentially be turned into a very expensive metal and glass brick. It wasn't until today (October 4) that Apple released iPadOS 18.0.1, which should include the fix for whatever the original issue was.

That's more than two weeks without being able to use Apple's latest software with its more powerful (and expensive) iPad model. As someone who has an M4 iPad Pro, this has been one of the few times that I'm thankful to be on the "beta train," as I haven't come across any of those problems.

Originally, I thought this was rather unprecedented for Apple, and then I remembered the iPhone 14 launch. This is when Apple made the move to eSIM only in the U.S., but the company had to rush out a day-one software update as many were unable to actually register an eSIM. So, I guess things have been out of whack for longer than I thought.

I'm not ignorant of what's happened in the Android space, but I would argue that at least Samsung and even Google have leapfrogged Apple when it comes to updates. Both companies announced a plethora of new AI features for its respective devices, and the majority of those features were available as soon as you could download the update. The most obvious exception to this is Zoom Enhance, a feature Google announced for the Pixel 8 Pro, but it didn't actually arrive until the Pixel 9 Pro.

But as far as hardware goes, I think Apple's basically run out of ideas. First, the Action Button was added, and now we have a Camera Control button. Besides that, how much more does Apple think it can slim down the bezels and use that as a selling point? Oh, and I forgot that the non-Pro iPhones now have a rearranged camera module. Woo-hoo.

While Apple is sticking to the slab design, almost every other Android phone maker is either working on or has released a foldable phone. Some, like Motorola, have stuck to the flip phone form factor, while the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, and even Tecno have multiple foldable phone options.

I have no doubt that Apple already has a foldable iPhone prototype, regardless of whether it flips or folds. The problem is that rumors indicate Apple continues to push back the release of a foldable device. Back in 2022, we pondered whether Apple was already waiting too long, and currently, the rumor mill points to 2027 as the year that we'll finally see Apple get into the game.

We can only surmise that this is because Apple wants to do everything it can to avoid the backlash that other phone makers have seen with folding screens that break unexpectedly. Even in 2024, it's still a problem that occasionally crops up with new devices and is more common with older models. But at some point, when is Apple just going to take the leap?

Taking a leap is exactly what Apple did with the Vision Pro, its first foray into the world of VR headsets. Supposedly, this is meant to be Apple CEO Tim Cook's "legacy," and while that may be true, the current iteration is simply out of reach for many, especially at a time when you can walk into practically any big box store and walk out with a Meta Quest headset and don't need to sell a kidney to do so.

The Vision Pro was always going to be quite expensive, not just because of the R&D that went into it but also because of the hardware and technology it packs. For reference, the Vision Pro features a per-eye resolution of 3660 x 3200, while the Meta Quest 3 is equipped with a per-eye resolution of 2064 x 2208. Plus, Apple relies on micro-OLED displays, whereas Meta's headset utilizes LCD displays.

I know it's not really fair to compare a $500 headset with one that starts at $3,500. But that's part of the point that I'm trying to make, as Apple is already so far behind in its appeal to the general consumer that I don't know if future iterations will be able to capture the masses.

The longer Apple waits to release a foldable phone, the more likely it will end up being far too expensive compared to the competition. I don't have a crystal ball, and we have no idea what the foldable phone market will look like three years from now. But it's 2024, and we already have tri-foldable phones with the Huawei Mate XT. Plus, companies have been working on phones with rollable displays, although I think those will be even less popular than the current crop of foldables.

Part of me thinks that Apple is just coasting as much as it can. The company probably didn't expect to see the explosion in the popularity of AI, so the "brain trust" came up with ideas and announced them, even though they were nowhere near being ready for primetime.

Another aspect is that Tim Cook has been CEO of Apple for more than 13 years, and there are rumblings that he may be eyeing retirement. With much of the focus being put on trying to leave a lasting impression in the form of a hardware release, I can't help but wonder if we won't see anything revolutionary again until after someone else takes up the mantle.

As someone who spent time as an iPhone fanboy before pivoting to Android (and now dual-wielding), I'm just kind of disappointed. There are still some things I think an iPhone and iPad offer over their Android equivalents, but that list has never been smaller.