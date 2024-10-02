October Prime Day Meta Quest deals 2024 — should you wait for Big Deal Days or buy now?

Between the upcoming release of the Meta Quest 3S and that recent price drop on the Quest 3, many folks are wondering if they should buy a VR headset now or wait for the Prime Day deals to go live on October 8th. The choice is yours, but I created this guide so you know what to expect when Big Deal Days kicks off next week.

At this time, you can preorder the Meta Quest 3S ahead of its October 15th release date and get a free copy of Batman Arkham Shadow plus three months of Meta Quest Plus for free. The 512GB version of the Meta Quest 3 has also received a massive price reduction to $499, making it cheaper than ever before. Will these prices drop further once the October Prime Day deals officially go live? Only time will tell, but keep an eye on this page for updates.

Meta Quest deals

Meta Quest 3 512GB: $649 $499 at Amazon Who needs Prime Day when the 512GB Meta Quest 3 has already scored a permanent price drop to $499? Amazon is also pairing that 23% discount with a free copy of Batman Arkham Shadow and a three-month free trial to Meta Quest Plus, resulting in total savings of over $200.

Meta Quest 3 128GB: $499.99 $429.99 at Best Buy Meta is quietly phasing out the 128GB version of the Quest 3, so if you don't mind having less storage in your device, this might be your last chance to buy. Best Buy still has some of the VR headsets in stock, so place your order today to enjoy a $70 discount and a free copy of Batman Arkham Shadow with your purchase.

Meta Quest 3S 128GB: $299.99, plus free copy of Batman Arkham Shadow and three months of Meta Quest Plus at Amazon Scheduled for release on October 15th, the Quest 3S is Meta's attempt at releasing an affordable VR headset that doesn't skimp on premium features. Aside from new lenses and a slight drop in graphical quality, the Quest 3S boasts all of the same processing power and performance found in the more-expensive Quest 3. Preorder the VR headset from Amazon and you'll get a free copy of Batman Arkham Shadow (out October 22nd) and three months of Meta Quest Plus for free.

ZyberVR Meta Quest 3 Head Strap: $45.99 $24.99 at Amazon One of our favorite Meta Quest 3 accessories, the ZyberVR head strap is a great replacement if you don't like using Meta's included strap. It's comfortable enough for extended gaming sessions, plus you get a ton of adjustability and a durable construction. Unfortunately, the strap doesn't come with a battery pack, but the current 46% discount at Amazon makes the accessory an absolute steal.

AMVR Controller Grips for Meta Quest 3: $25.99 $19.99 at Amazon These replacement controller grips from AMVR feature an easy-to-hold sweat-resistant outer layer and improved straps for better adjustability. Order these Meta Quest grips today and you'll score a straight 23% discount. You can also clip the 15% off coupon on the product page for additional savings.

FAQ

When is the next Prime Day?

The next Prime Day sale event — officially known as Big Deal Days — is set to kick off on October 8th and run through October 9th. Just like the July sale, you can expect hundreds of great deals on everything from tech to furniture and appliances, with the majority of discounts being exclusive to Prime members.

What Meta Quest deals can I expect during Big Deal Days?

The Meta Quest 3S is still in its preorder period, and there was recently a significant price drop on the Quest 3, so it's hard to know if Amazon will discount the devices further once the sale goes live. Meta tends to do its own thing during Prime Day, but at the very least, you can expect many of the best Meta Quest accessories to receive major discounts during the sale.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop during Big Deal Days?

Yes, the majority of discounts featured during Big Deal Days will be exclusive to Prime members. If you haven't joined yet, the good news is that Amazon offers a 30-day free trial so you can explore all of the benefits of a Prime membership for a month without paying a dime. After the trial period, you'll be billed $14.99 per month, so be sure to cancel before the trial is over if you don't want to pay.