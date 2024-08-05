Landmark ruling says Google maintains illegal search monopoly

What you need to know

Google has been embroiled in a case over its power in online search and advertising.

On Monday, a judge ruled that Google acted illegally to maintain its search monopoly.

This is just one of many cases the U.S. has filed against Big Tech over their practices, which have been deemed anticompetitive.

A major blow was struck against Google on Monday after a judge ruled that the company illegally maintained a monopoly in search, reports The New York Times. The ruling comes years after the Justice Department and U.S. states sued Google over its search dominance back in 2020. The ruling could have far-reaching consequences for Alphabet and Big Tech.

Judge Amit P. Mehta made the ruling after closing arguments were made in May. According to the ruling, Google has made "shrewd business decisions" to maintain its market dominance, but the problem lies in how it has positioned itself as the default search engine across various products. Mehta has determined that Google has violated section 2 of the Sherman Act, which promotes competition and prohibits "monopolization, attempted monopolization, or conspiracy or combination to monopolize."

"For years, Google has secured default placements through distribution contracts," Judge Mehta states in the 289-page ruling obtained by The Verge. It explains how this is achieved through advertising revenue share, which it pays to companies in exchange for making Google Search the default on products like Safari.

"In exchange for revenue share, Google not only received placement at the key search access points, but its partners also agree not to preload any other general search engine on the device. Thus, most devices in the United States come preloaded exclusively with Google."

Because users generally stick to the default search engine on their devices, this is seen as extremely valuable real estate, forcing competitors to find other avenues to get consumers to use their search engines. To put into perspective, Google had nearly 95% of search market share on mobile phones by 2020, with Microsoft's Bing making up the rest.

The ruling goes on to note how Google has become synonymous with Search, going largely unchallenged by the competition.

Yet, there was some reprieve. While the court found Google held a monopoly in search and text advertising, it was also determined that Google does not hold monopoly power in general search advertising and that there is no market for search advertising. The court also declined to sanction Google for not preserving employee chat messages.

However, Google's woes are just beginning. The company still faces a separate trial later this year over its advertising technology.

Android Central has reached out to Google for a comment but did not immediately receive a response in time for publication. We will update this article when we do.