More rumors about a potential "in-house" imaging system from OnePlus for its next flagship come to light.

Rumors claim the company is working on new algorithms that could enhance its flagship's details in low-light, showcase of skin tones, and "video processing."

OnePlus was previously rumored to move in its own direction after a report claimed it would drop Hasselblad on the OnePlus 15.

The device, which could launch late 2025/early 2026, is expected to sport the Snapdragon Elite 2, as well as an alleged 6.7-inch display and 7,000mAh battery.

Rumors this week once again claim OnePlus is developing its own "in-house" imaging system, and some small details about it have surfaced.

A report by SmartPrix, courtesy of information obtained by X tipster Yogesh Brar, states OnePlus' supposed "in-house" camera system is progressing as planned for the OnePlus 15 flagship. The tipster alleges that the device's "Image Engine" will "integrate advanced algorithms." These algorithms are claimed to focus on the typical difficulties some cameras may struggle with, like low-light details and appropriately showcasing wide ranges of skin tones.

Additionally, the rumors state OnePlus' new system could also further improve its flagship's dynamic range.

Brar's statements add that this imaging system would upgrade the next flagship's "video processing" capabilities, too, though specifics about that weren't mentioned. We've moved into the final stretch of 2025, and that's typically when we see a OnePlus flagship launch—if not early the following year (2026, in this case).

The OnePlus 15 could shake things up

This is the second time we've heard about OnePlus moving in its own direction, away from its usual Hasselblad camera branding partnership. The first time occurred in June, when rumors claimed OnePlus was interested in dropping its Hasselblad branding to go solo. At the time, what its new system could hold wasn't highlighted; however, it was rumored that the OnePlus 15 could feature a triple camera array, all of which would sit at 50MP.

This array would reportedly include a 50MP primary lens, alongside an ultra-wide and a 3x zoom periscope lens. There was another rumor that claimed consumers could even see that primary camera boosted to 200MP, but nothing's certain. While Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (or whatever it'll be called) is expected to power it and its AI software, an extra batch of rumors talked specifications.

The OnePlus 15 was rumored to see a more iPhone-like redesign, dropping that circular camera bump for what you'd see from Apple. A 6.7-inch display, as well as a massive 7,000mAh battery, were also suggested. Furthermore, the device is reportedly looking into bringing a "customizable button" to help users engage with its AI services more easily.

Recent rumors build on that, stating it could arrive as a "Plus Key." We could see OnePlus drop this new device late in 2025 or early 2026.