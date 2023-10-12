Dive into the future of ChromeOS with the all-new Chromebook Plus lineup

What you need to know

Following the original announcement, the new "Chromebook Plus" models are now available.

There are options from various companies including Acer, Lenovo, HP, and ASUS.

Many of these models can be purchased from Best Buy, while a few are available from Target.

Now that the dust has settled on Prime Day 2.0, it's time to get back to the fun, and there are new Chromebooks rolling out. Just before Google announced the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2, the company introduced its new Chromebook Plus branding. Now, the companies that are working with Google have released these new models.

You might have seen our review of the Acer Chromebook Plus 515, but there are actually quite a few different options. With the "Chromebook Plus" branding, you know you'll enjoy a specific level of performance, as Google has laid out the following requirements:

Intel Core i3 12th Gen or above, or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 series or above

8GB+

128GB+

1080p with Temporal Noise Reduction

Full HD IPS or better display

All of the Chromebooks listed below meet (or exceed) these requirements, while also including a bunch of extra features. For one, you'll enjoy some unique wallpapers and screen savers that will automatically adjust throughout the day. This isn't a game-changing feature on its own, but is definitely one of those "oh, that's cool" additions.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Some of the other features that are unique to Chromebook Plus models include improvements and options to adjust how you look during a video call. Google also partnered with Adobe to bring you three months of Adobe Photoshop for the web and Adobe Express for free! Gone are the days when you needed to rely on Linux apps or subpar web apps just to edit life's most precious moments.

Lastly, we're also expecting to see Google implement AI in more ways, including on ChromeOS and Chromebook Plus devices. Starting sometime in the near future, generative AI will be baked into ChromeOS, allowing you to do things such as generate "custom wallpapers using easy templatized text prompts," and more.

If you're excited about what the future holds for ChromeOS, then be sure to check out one of the Chromebook Plus models listed below.