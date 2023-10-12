Dive into the future of ChromeOS with the all-new Chromebook Plus lineup
- Following the original announcement, the new "Chromebook Plus" models are now available.
- There are options from various companies including Acer, Lenovo, HP, and ASUS.
- Many of these models can be purchased from Best Buy, while a few are available from Target.
Now that the dust has settled on Prime Day 2.0, it's time to get back to the fun, and there are new Chromebooks rolling out. Just before Google announced the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2, the company introduced its new Chromebook Plus branding. Now, the companies that are working with Google have released these new models.
You might have seen our review of the Acer Chromebook Plus 515, but there are actually quite a few different options. With the "Chromebook Plus" branding, you know you'll enjoy a specific level of performance, as Google has laid out the following requirements:
- Intel Core i3 12th Gen or above, or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 series or above
- 8GB+
- 128GB+
- 1080p with Temporal Noise Reduction
- Full HD IPS or better display
All of the Chromebooks listed below meet (or exceed) these requirements, while also including a bunch of extra features. For one, you'll enjoy some unique wallpapers and screen savers that will automatically adjust throughout the day. This isn't a game-changing feature on its own, but is definitely one of those "oh, that's cool" additions.
Some of the other features that are unique to Chromebook Plus models include improvements and options to adjust how you look during a video call. Google also partnered with Adobe to bring you three months of Adobe Photoshop for the web and Adobe Express for free! Gone are the days when you needed to rely on Linux apps or subpar web apps just to edit life's most precious moments.
Lastly, we're also expecting to see Google implement AI in more ways, including on ChromeOS and Chromebook Plus devices. Starting sometime in the near future, generative AI will be baked into ChromeOS, allowing you to do things such as generate "custom wallpapers using easy templatized text prompts," and more.
If you're excited about what the future holds for ChromeOS, then be sure to check out one of the Chromebook Plus models listed below.
The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is equipped with an Intel Core i3 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM, a 15-inch display, and 128GB of storage. This is one of the cheaper options available, but it's still quite a bit more performant than we expected.
Those who want are fans of "Team Red" will want to check out the Chromebook Plus 514 from Acer. This one's powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, along with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
ASUS didn't want to miss out on the fun, as the company introduced its new Chromebook Plus CX34. There are two different versions that are available, as the 128GB model can be had from Target, but if you want more storage, you'll have to go through Amazon.
Like the new Chromebook Plus 514 from Acer, the ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip is another AMD-powered model. This one is also using the AMD Ryzen 3 CPU, while featuring 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a convertible design.
There are just sometimes that working on a bigger screen is better, and that's where the HP Chromebook Plus 15.6" fits in. HP is using a 1920 x 1080 FHD display, along with providing a full-size keyboard, complete with a numpad.
The flexibility offered by a convertible Chromebook is just simply unmatched, and that couldn't be more true than with the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c. This is one of the more expensive models on the list, featuring up to an Intel Core i5 chip, while also sporting 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. But at least you'll be able to enjoy a touchscreen display that's also compatible with USI for writing.
