Acer, ASUS, HP, and Lenovo launch new 'Chromebook Plus' models starting at $399

What you need to know

Google has partnered with Acer, ASUS, HP, and Lenovo to launch new Chromebook Plus models.

These all meet Google's minimum requirements for a Chromebook Plus device.

Pricing starts at $399, and all of these will be available starting on October 8.

It's one thing for Google to announce its new Chromebook Plus initiative, but without the help of OEM partners, we would probably still be wondering exactly what the point was. As we saw last year with the surprise launch of gaming Chromebooks, Google is partnering with the likes of Acer, ASUS, HP, and Lenovo to launch a lineup of Chromebook Plus laptops for you to choose from.

All of these options meet the minimum requirements that Google has laid out for the Chromebook Plus program. This includes pricing that starts at $399, along with featuring a Full HD IPS display, a 1080p webcam, and at least 8GB of RAM. So, if you're wondering what Chromebook Plus models you should consider, we've rounded them all up.

Acer

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer is coming out swinging for the fences with two new Chromebook Plus models, starting with the Chromebook Plus 515. This is the larger of the two, as it features a 15.6-inch FHD display and also offers the most flexibility with six different processor configurations to choose from. If you're a fan of options, the Chromebook Plus 515 will probably be the way to go.

That's not to say that the Chromebook Plus 514 is a slouch by any means. But instead of relying on Intel for its processing prowess, this 14-inch Chromebook is powered by AMD's Ryzen 3 7320C or Ryzen 5 7520C. You'll still get up to 512GB of storage, all-day battery life, and all of the great features coming to ChromeOS.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Acer Chromebook Plus 515 Acer Chromebook Plus 514 Display 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS; 250 nits; Touchscreen optional 14" WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS; 16:10; 250 nits Processor Intel Core i3-1215U / Core i3-1305U / Core i3-1315U / Core i5-1235U / Core i5-1335U / Core i7-1355U AMD Ryzen 3 7320C / Ryzen 5 7520C RAM 8GB / 16GB LPDDR5X 8GB / 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB UFS; 256GB / 512GB NVMe SSD 128GB UFS; 256GB / 512GB NVMe SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E; Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6E; Bluetooth 5.1 Webcam 1080p FHD 1080p FHD Ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C; 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A; 1x HDMI 1.4; 1x 3.5mm audio combo jack 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C; 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A; 1x HDMI 1.4; 1x 3.5mm Audio Combo Jack Battery Up to 10 hours Up to 12 hours Dimensions 14.2 x 9.39 x 0.79-inches 12.56 x 8.96 x 0.84-inches Price $399.99 $399.99

ASUS

(Image credit: ASUS)

ASUS is getting in on the fun with two new models of its own, starting with the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34. This device features a 14-inch touchscreen display and up to Intel's Core i7-1255U processor. Not only will you have plenty of power, but the CX34 also features a wide array of ports, up to 10 hours of battery life, and starts at just $399.

The company is also launching its ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip. However, ASUS did not share the final spec sheet for the device ahead of the announcement.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 Display 14" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS; 250 nits; Touchscreen option Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U / Core i5-1235U / Core i7-1255U RAM 4GB / 8GB / 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS; 512GB M.2 SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6; Bluetooth 5.2 Webcam 1080p FHD w/ Webcam Shield Ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C; 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A; 1x HDMI 1.4; 1x 3.5mm audio combo jack Battery Up to 10 hours Price $399

HP

(Image credit: HP)

While we give HP a lot of praise in regards to how incredible its Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is, the company also has some pretty great offerings that won't break the bank. Like the others launching new models, HP is releasing both a 15.6-inch and 14-inch Chromebook Plus laptop.

The HP Chromebook Plus 15.6 inch is great for those who just want to browse the web and maybe play some lighter games on a larger screen. It's powered by the Intel Core i3-N305 and is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Battery life is also expected to be superb as HP rates it to last for up to 13 hours.

If you want a bit more power and flexibility, then the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c is the way to go. It has a smaller 14-inch display and relies on Intel's Core i3-1215U or Core i5-1235U chips paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Battery life falls a bit short compared to the Chromebook Plus 15.6, but it will still get you through the day without much of a hassle.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 HP Chromebook Plus 15.6 inch HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c Display 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080 IPS; 144Hz; 250 nits 14" WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS; Touchscreen; 250 nits Processor Intel Core i3-N305 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U / Core i5-1235U RAM 8GB LPDDR5 8GB / 16GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 128GB / 256GB / 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E; Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E; Bluetooth 5.3 Webcam 1080p FHD 1080p FHD Ports 2x USB Type-C; 1x USB Type-A; 1x 3.5mm Audio Combo Jack; 1x microSD card reader 2x USB Type-C; 1x USB Type-A; 1x 3.5mm Audio Combo Jack; 1x microSD card reader Battery Up to 13 hours Up to 10.5 hours Dimensions 14.28 x 9.51 x 0.78-inches 12.33 x 8.68 x 0.71-inches Price $499 $699

Lenovo

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Rounding out the pack is Lenovo, with a couple of Chromebook Plus models of its own. The ultra-popular Flex 5i is getting a massive upgrade, as it's now powered by Intel's 13th Gen processors and is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It also sports a 14-inch touchscreen display capable of reaching up to 300 nits of peak brightness.

Lenovo's Slim 3i Chromebook Plus is also impressive in its own right, as it is rated to last for up to 12 hours on a single charge. The 14-inch display can be configured as a touchscreen or just a standard display but is also capable of reaching up to 300 nits of brightness.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus Display 14" 16:10 FHD IPS; Touchscreen; 300 nits 14" FHD IPS; Touchscreen (optional) ; 300 nits Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U / Core i5-1334U Intel Core i3-N305 RAM 8GB LPDDR4X 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB eMMC; 128GB / 256GB SSD 128GB / 256GB eMMC Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 / 6E; Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6 / 6E; Bluetooth 5.1 Webcam 1080p FHD w/ privacy shutter 1080p FHD w/ privacy shutter Ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C; 1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C; 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A; 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack; 1x microSD card slot; 1x Kensington Nano Security Slot 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C; 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A; 1x HDMI 1.4b; 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack; 1x microSD card slot; 1x Kensington Lock Battery Up to 10 hours Up to 12 hours Dimensions 12.4 x 9.0 x 0.8-inches (315.5 x 229 x 19.7mm) 12.8 x 8.5 x 0.8-inches (324.4 x 216.2 x 19.3mm) Starting price $499.99 $549.99

It's a start

Looking through the list, you might have noticed that none of these Chromebooks cost more than $649. We aren't sure whether this was done intentionally, as this could just be the first phase of a larger plan to make the process of purchasing a Chromebook easier.

It will be interesting to see if Google begins rolling out categories to help differentiate Chromebooks based on price and features. An example of this is with Acer's Chromebook Spin 714 or even HP's Dragonfly Pro Chromebook. Both of these models easily meet Google's requirements, but it's unknown whether all of the unique Chromebook Plus features will come to those models.