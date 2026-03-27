Gaming Virtual Reality Our favorite XR glasses just received a rare $170 discount during Amazon's Big Spring Sale Deals By Patrick Farmer published 27 March 2026 The XREAL One Pro are basically a 200-inch monitor that fits in your pocket. Click for next article (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Copy link Facebook X Reddit Flipboard Bluesky Threads Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors