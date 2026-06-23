Your Quest 3 will finally be crazy comfortable after our exclusive Prime Day discount on the best-rated headstrap

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BoboVR is a legendary name in the VR space and has been making the highest-rated aftermarket Meta Quest headstraps for years. To celebrate Prime Day 2026, BoboVR is knocking $10 off its newest headstraps when you use our exclusive code. That brings the BoboVR M3 down to just $29.99, while the deluxe BoboVR M3 Pro+ gets a solid discount down to just $49.99.

To grab these deals, use coupon code JOBIWBZN at checkout for the BoboVR M3, or grab the deluxe M3 Pro+ model with coupon code NGRAS7U4. Enter those codes at checkout on Amazon any time during Prime Day 2026 week, and you'll get the extra discount.

Either model works with the Quest 3 and Quest 3S, so all you'll need to decide is whether you want to include a battery and charger in the box.

✅Recommended if: You find the Quest 3 or Quest 3S heavy or uncomfortable, or you need a hot-swappable battery to extend play time.

❌Skip this deal if: You're fine with the Quest 3 or 3S's included cloth strap, or you want the more deluxe BoboVR S3 Pro (which is not on discount today).

What makes BoboVR’s headstraps so good? The latest M3 and M3 Pro+ models are all dual-mode designs, letting you choose between halo or elite styles on a whim. With other companies, you have to choose which style you want before purchasing, and there's no way to change it once you've made the decision. Both models have dual adjustment knobs, so you can get the most comfortable fit for every member of your household (or just yourself).

Any time I have a friend over who hasn't used one of these headstraps yet, they always ask, "dude, why is your Quest 3 so much more comfortable than mine?" The answer is BoboVR.

Both models also support the incredible BM60 battery packs, which are rechargeable and magnetically hot swappable. These batteries double the battery life of your Quest 3 or Quest 3S and are ingeniously designed to make them swappable while you're playing, so you don't even need to take the headset off to get more play time!

While both models feature the same design, the BoboVR M3 Pro+ includes a BM60 battery and a charging dock, so you won't have to purchase anything else to get the best experience. BoboVR's design and construction have always been top-notch, and this year's upgrades are no exception.