Finding an Android smartwatch that meets all your needs isn't always easy, especially if you've got big plans for your wearable. The Amazfit smartwatch lineup may not be as massive or popular as some other big names such as Fitbit and Garmin, but it's still impressive. Additionally, these watches are some of the most affordable options out there. The Amazfit GTS 3 stands out as the best Amazfit smartwatch for many reasons. It's attractive, easy to use, reasonably priced, and packed with key features. If it's not for you, there are some other great options to pick from.

When you're searching for a robust lifestyle smartwatch that's also equipped with solid fitness tracking and smart features, the Amazfit GTS 3 is the best Amazfit smartwatch you can buy. It looks similar to the GTS 2 Mini but it comes in a larger case. It also cuts back on the bezel, so you get a larger display area. The rotating crown allows for smooth and easy UI navigation, too. As is the case with most smartwatches, the overall battery life will vary depending on usage, but you can expect 12 days with typical use and 20 hours of continuous GPS mode. The battery saver mode allows you to stretch the battery life up to 20 days. There are several key features that make this watch so desirable, including built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, stress monitoring, sleep tracking, and so on. There are also over 150 sport modes such as outdoor running, walking, outdoor cycling, treadmill, pool swimming, and elliptical. It also has both online and offline voice assistants with Amazon Alexa, which can be mighty convenient at times. Whether you're starting a workout or asking a general question, your watch will respond quickly and efficiently. While NFC payments are quite popular on smartwatches these days, they're not available on the U.S. version of this watch. As fun as it is to use the voice assistant, there's no built-in speaker, so you can speak your commands but you won't get audible replies. This means you'll have to pay attention to your watch if you're waiting for a response. Another drawback is that other than Amazfit's native apps, there is no third-party app support. Pros: Onboard GPS

Solid fitness tracking

12-day battery life

Amazon Alexa built-in

Heart-rate and SpO2 sensors Cons: No NFC payments

No built-in speaker

No third-paryt app support

Best overall Amazfit GTS 3 Smartwatch Lifestyle watch with fitness tracking If you want an attractive lifestyle watch with solid fitness tracking and long battery life, you'll love the Amazfit GTS 3. $180 at Amazon

$180 at Best Buy

Best value: Amazfit Bip U Pro

When you want a solid set of smartwatch features but don't want to break the bank in the process, you may want to take a look at the Amazfit Bip U Pro. It offers the lovely rectangular design that many users have come to prefer. You get a 41mm polycarbonate case that's not too large or bulky, which weighs in at 31 grams. It has a 1.43" full-color LCD, so it won't be as sharp as a watch with an AMOLED display. The Bip U Pro is available in Black, Green, and Pink. The battery life may not be quite as long as some of the other Amazfit watches on this list, but you still get nine days with typical use. When you compare that to competitors that last for a day or two, this is a great accomplishment. There are 60+ sport modes to choose from on the Amazfit Bip U Pro, including outdoor running, treadmill running, and outdoor cycling. You'll also find some rather unique sport modes such as yoga, cricket, table tennis, and basketball While the original Amazfit Bip might still appeal to some users, there's no denying that the Bip U Pro has its advantages. You can also opt for the standard Bip U model if you want to save a few bucks, but you'll miss out on GPS and Alexa. If these extras are important to you, the Amazfit Bip U Pro won't disappoint. There are some disadvantages to the Bip U Pro, including clunky notifications that are spaced out and hard to read at times. You also won't have music storage on the watch. When using the Alexa built-in feature, it relies on your phone's connection, which isn't always as seamless as it should be. Pros: Built-in GPS

60+ sport modes

Up to nine days of battery life

Alexa built-in

5 ATM water resistance Cons: Notifications are a bit clunky

No music storage on the watch

No Wi-Fi, so Alexa relies on your phone

Best value Amazfit Bip U Pro Smartwatch The most bang for your buck If you want a cheap watch with tons of great features, the Amazfit Bip U Pro s ideal. It has GPS, 60 sports modes, and Alexa. $70 at Amazon

$70 at Best Buy

$70 at Walmart

Best for beginners: Amazfit GTS 2 Mini

When you're entering the smartwatch world for the first time, you may not want to be overwhelmed by features that aren't beneficial to you. If you want a great starter watch, consider the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini. It's not too expensive yet it's still loaded with features that will help you learn the ins and outs of owning a wearable. It offers an attractive design in a rectangular-shaped case that's made of aluminum. You also get a brilliant AMOLED display and touchscreen that's perfect for quick navigation. Similar to the other options on this list, the battery life on the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini can vary depending on usage. It should last for up to 14 days with typical use. However, you can expect it to last closer to seven days with heavy use. It weighs less than 20 grams, so it's one of the lightest wearables on the market. If you're a fitness enthusiast or you simply have a tiny wrist, this is one of the best Amazfit smartwatches you can buy. Speaking of which, you get great health and fitness features, including built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep tracking, 70+ sport modes, and blood oxygen monitoring. Considering the low price tag, you probably won't be too surprised to learn about some of the drawbacks. For starters, there's no support for third-party apps. This might not be a deal-breaker for beginners, but it's still worth noting. You can control your smartphone's music, but you won't have storage on the watch for songs. If you can live without these extras, you may have just met your smartwatch match. Pros: Over 70 sport modes

Built-in GPS

14-day battery life

Brilliant AMOLED display

Smartphone notifications Cons: No third-party apps

No music storage

Best for beginners Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch Getting started If you need a starter watch that's not too pricey, you'll love the GTS 2 Mini. It's not too bulky and looks stylish on your wrist. From $97 at Amazon

$120 at Walmart

Best for fashion: Amazfit GTR 3 Pro

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is a superb choice for users who don't want to sacrifice their love of fashion just because they're buying a smartwatch. You get a classic yet modern design that's perfect for daily wear, with a lightweight 46mm aluminum case and a bright 1.45-inch AMOLED display that's easy to navigate. It has two buttons on the right side, one of which features a rotating crown. While there are some other Amazfit smartwatches with better battery life, the GTR 3 Pro still does a good job. It claims up to 12 days, but with notifications enabled, always-on mode, and background health tracking, you'll likely come closer to six days of juice, which isn't bad at all. It comes with a 5 ATM water resistance rating and excellent fitness tracking that includes over 150 sport modes. Some other features include heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and more. To put it simply, if you're seeking a fitness smartwatch that's still very aesthetically pleasing, you'll likely be quite happy with the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro. There's a standard version of this watch that's a bit cheaper, but it doesn't have Wi-Fi connectivity or a built-in mic and speaker, so you can't take calls on your wrist. If you don't want to miss out on these features, the GTR 3 Pro is the way to go. Pros: Onboard GPS

Heart-rate monitoring

150 different sport modes

Fashion-forward design

Up to 12 days of battery life Cons: Proprietary bands aren't great

Only one color option

Expensive

Best for fashion Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch A truly beautiful watch Don't let your fashion sense take a backseat. The GTR 3 Pro offers a stunning design, GPS, 150 sport modes, and music storage. $230 at Amazon

$230 at Best Buy

Best for pro athletes: Amazfit Stratos 3

If you need all the fitness tracking and smartwatch features you can get, you'll love the Stratos 3. This new-and-improved model comes in a giant 49mm case, which makes it one of the biggest in the Amazfit lineup. It comes in a sturdy stainless steel body combined with reinforced plastic, which keeps it light without the strap. The watch comes with a 22mm interchangeable silicone sports band that can handle all of your intense activities. You can use the touchscreen on the 1.34-inch transflective display to navigate your watch or you can use the four side buttons if you prefer. The Stratos 3 gives you seven days of battery with typical usage. You also have three different GPS modes to choose from depending on what type of activity you're doing and how long you need your battery to last. You'll have 5 ATM water resistance, heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, music storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity. There's an unprecedented amount of sport modes on this watch — 80 to be exact. All of the basics are present, including walking, treadmill, trail running, cycling, and swimming. There are also more specific sport modes for serious athletes, like multisport, triathlon, football, rowing, tennis, climbing, and so on. You'll also be able to measure your fitness level, recovery time, and training load. It's perfect for athletes who want to improve their performance. Some users might appreciate the generous size, but it may not be ideal for those with tiny wrists. Finally, the lack of app support is a bummer on a wearable of this magnitude. You won't find an app store, but it does offer widget options, including a stopwatch, compass, alarm, and weather. Pros: 80 sport modes

Advanced GPS tracking

Music Storage

Wi-Fi connectivity

Seven days of battery life Cons: Expensive

Lacks AMOLED display

Lack of app support

Pretty big

Best for pro athletes Amazfit Stratos 3 Smartwatch Go the distance Nothing can stop the Amazfit Stratos 3. You'll have 80 sport modes, onboard GPS, music storage, and heart-rate monitoring. $200 at Amazon

Best for adventurers: Amazfit T-Rex Pro

At almost 48mm diameter, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro is not messing around. The polycarbonate watch body is available in three unique color options, including Meteorite Black, Desert Grey, and Steel Blue. The 1.3-inch AMOLED display has a touchscreen for easy navigation. There are also four side buttons that you can use to navigate that watch if that's your preferred method. The best thing about this design, especially for outdoor enthusiasts, is the military-grade durability. This is easily one of the toughest watches out there as it has passed 15 military-grade tests as opposed to 12 on the original Amazfit T-Rex. No matter where you're headed or how long you plan to be there, this is also one of the best Amazfit smartwatches for long battery life. With typical use, you can expect this beast to last for up to 18 days. Those who will be heavily using their smartwatch can expect to average around nine days. In continuous GPS mode, the battery life will last for 40 hours. You also get an incredible water resistance rating. The Amazfit T-Rex Pro can handle a depth of up to 100 meters, also known as 10 ATM water resistance. Speaking of tracking, most users will be happy with the health and activity features on the Amazfit T-Rex Pro. You'll have over 100 sport modes to choose from, including the basics such as outdoor cycling, treadmill running and trail running, and walking. You can also record more specific activities such as hiking, climbing, hunting, and more. During a workout, you'll also be able to track your route with built-in GPS. You'll have heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen monitoring. Pros: 100+ sport modes

Built-in GPS

AMOLED display

Extra-long battery life

Military-grade durability Cons: Might be too large for some wrists

Notification support needs work