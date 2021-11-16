If you're looking to get into smartwatches this year — or just want to upgrade the aging one you've been using for a while — Black Friday is the best time to do it. While you could get a smartwatch the moment it's released, waiting until Black Friday ensures you're getting the best smartwatch at the best price possible. It's that fabled moment when you don't have to compromise to stay in line with your budget. These are the best Black Friday smartwatch deals you'll find anywhere!

This year has brought plenty of excellent products to choose from. Whether it's the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, the Fossil Gen 6, or the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS, there's a brand new smartwatch that's sure to be on sale for Black Friday. Fans of fitness trackers will find a refreshed series of wearables from brands like Fitbit and Garmin, as well as snazzy offerings from Amazfit.

Those willing to pick up a slightly older model could save hundreds of dollars, as retailers have put year-old watches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 on sale for more than half-off already. Either way you track it, this is the best time of year to buy a smartwatch or fitness wearable!

Where to find the best Black Friday Android smartwatch deals

Smartwatches are as ubiquitous as smartphones these days, and, like smartphones, there's no one-size-fits-all model that will please everyone. Thankfully, retailers are on the ball and willing to heavily discount smartwatches to ensure you've got the latest and greatest model of what you want to wear. These are our favorite smartwatch retailers because each of them has something special going for it.

When do the Black Friday Android smartwatch deals begin?

All major retailers are already running Black Friday sales on many of the best smartwatches around. So whether you're looking for a full-fledged smartwatch like a Samsung Galaxy Watch or an Apple Watch, or you just need a fitness tracker to help keep you in stride all day, you should be able to get an excellent deal right now without having to wait until Black Friday.

That's particularly great if you're just looking to buy a smartwatch or fitness wearable right now and don't need to wait to give it to someone for the Holidays.

For folks that can wait until closer to the Holidays — because of gift-giving or just out of sheer patience — waiting until the week of Black Friday, and especially Friday, November 26, will net you even better discounts. For example, best Buy already has last year's Galaxy Watch 3 on sale for more than half off, and we expect other smartwatches to receive similar treatments on Black Friday, especially older models that retailers want off the shelves.