If you're looking to get into smartwatches this year — or just want to upgrade the aging one you've been using for a while — Black Friday is the best time to do it. While you could get a smartwatch the moment it's released, waiting until Black Friday ensures you're getting the best smartwatch at the best price possible. It's that fabled moment when you don't have to compromise to stay in line with your budget. These are the best Black Friday smartwatch deals you'll find anywhere!
This year has brought plenty of excellent products to choose from. Whether it's the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, the Fossil Gen 6, or the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS, there's a brand new smartwatch that's sure to be on sale for Black Friday. Fans of fitness trackers will find a refreshed series of wearables from brands like Fitbit and Garmin, as well as snazzy offerings from Amazfit.
Those willing to pick up a slightly older model could save hundreds of dollars, as retailers have put year-old watches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 on sale for more than half-off already. Either way you track it, this is the best time of year to buy a smartwatch or fitness wearable!
Where to find the best Black Friday Android smartwatch deals
Smartwatches are as ubiquitous as smartphones these days, and, like smartphones, there's no one-size-fits-all model that will please everyone. Thankfully, retailers are on the ball and willing to heavily discount smartwatches to ensure you've got the latest and greatest model of what you want to wear. These are our favorite smartwatch retailers because each of them has something special going for it.
- Amazon: probably the only place to get some of the best International brands like Amazfit and Xiaomi
- Best Buy: has huge discounts on Samsung smartwatches and many more
- Target: keep an eye out for Fitbit-specific deals, although many other wearables are on sale right now
- Walmart: has most brands on sale but seems to be particularly Apple-focused this year
When do the Black Friday Android smartwatch deals begin?
All major retailers are already running Black Friday sales on many of the best smartwatches around. So whether you're looking for a full-fledged smartwatch like a Samsung Galaxy Watch or an Apple Watch, or you just need a fitness tracker to help keep you in stride all day, you should be able to get an excellent deal right now without having to wait until Black Friday.
That's particularly great if you're just looking to buy a smartwatch or fitness wearable right now and don't need to wait to give it to someone for the Holidays.
For folks that can wait until closer to the Holidays — because of gift-giving or just out of sheer patience — waiting until the week of Black Friday, and especially Friday, November 26, will net you even better discounts. For example, best Buy already has last year's Galaxy Watch 3 on sale for more than half off, and we expect other smartwatches to receive similar treatments on Black Friday, especially older models that retailers want off the shelves.
Black Friday Android smartwatch deals: Samsung
This year, you'll be able to choose between several major types of Samsung watch depending on what phone you use. If you're using a Samsung Galaxy phone, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 is on deep discount at Best Buy since it is last year's watch and only works on Samsung Galaxy phones. That's over $200 off the average price!
If you're rocking another Android phone that's not Samsung-branded, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the smartwatch to get. It's powered by Google and Samsung's new Wear OS 3 operating system, which works with all Android phones no matter who makes them. The caveat is that you'll be missing out on the ECG feature if you're not using a Samsung Galaxy Phone.
Black Friday Android smartwatch deals: Fitbit
Fitbit fitness trackers and smartwatches are excellent no matter what phone you use, even if it's an iPhone. Fitbit might be owned by Google now, but the company has maintained its platform-agnostic nature regarding fitness bands and smartwatches, and you'll be pleased to find how well they can track any important fitness metric.
Black Friday Android smartwatch deals: Fossil
Fossil makes some of the best Wear OS-powered smartwatches on the market, and their latest Gen 6 hardware packs in the best wearable processor Qualcomm has ever produced. Couple that with sleek new hardware, a stunning design that looks like a proper watch, and the upcoming Wear OS 3 update expected in early 2022, and you've got a winning combination.
Black Friday Android smartwatch deals: Mobvoi
Mobvoi makes our highest-rated non-Samsung smartwatch, the TicWatch series. Its latest, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS, is a mouthful to say but, as the name seems to imply, adds everything and the kitchen sink to the smartwatch experience. It's even got a double display that can be used just to display the time, giving you up to 45 days of battery life without losing sleep tracking, step tracking, or heart rate monitoring functionality. It's impressive and very much worth your cash this Black Friday.
Black Friday Android smartwatch deals: Apple
If you or someone else in your household is rocking an iPhone, there's no better smartwatch to get than the Apple Watch. Apple likes to lock down its ecosystems so that its products work best with each other, and the Apple Watch is no exception to this. You'll get an unbelievable experience that is, quite frankly, the best smartwatch you'll find on any platform.
Black Friday Android smartwatch deals: Fitness trackers
Some folks just want to track their steps and don't care much about notifications or apps and, for those folks, a dedicated fitness tracker will do exactly what you need without costing much. Brands like Amazfit, Xiaomi, Fitbit, and Garmin make some of the best fitness trackers around and will work with any phone you're currently using. There are even some from companies like Amazfit that look nothing like what we've come to expect from a fitness tracker and double as a snazzy-looking watch.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.