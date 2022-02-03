Best hybrid smartwatches Android Central 2022
As much as we love Android smartwatches' functionality, there's no denying that traditional timepieces tend to look better on the wrist, so why not consider a hybrid smartwatch? Thanks to the highly competitive market for these wearables, it's easy to find something that looks like a regular watch but still offers some of the best features of an Android smartwatch. If you think this might be just what you're looking for, check out some of the best hybrid smartwatches below!
Garmin Vivomove Sport Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin is known for its lineup of fitness wearables, but don't forget about its stylish hybrid smartwatches like the Garmin Vivomove Sport. You get a well-rounded experience that perfectly balances fashion and fitness. You'll have connected GPS, heart-rate tracking, sleep monitoring, music controls, smartphone notifications, and more.
Fossil Men's Collider Hybrid HR
Fossil is one of the most popular watch brands on the market, and its hybrid models are no exception. For example, the Fossil Men's Collider Hybrid HR provides battery life over two weeks and has heart-rate monitoring, activity tracking, smartphone notifications, and music controls. The 42mm case comes in a variety of fashionable styles, too.
Fossil Carlie Hybrid Smartwatch
If you're looking for something more feminine and classy, the Fossil Carlie is excellent. You'll have access to smartphone notifications, activity tracking, custom goal setting, sleep monitoring, and much more. These watches are also water-resistant up to 50 meters.
Withings Steel HR Hybrid
The Withings Steel HR is the hybrid watch to get if fitness tracking is your top priority. It can monitor your heart rate has 24/7 activity tracking, sleep monitoring, and even Alexa integration. All of your data is synced to the Health Mate app, and when it comes to battery life, you should see up to 25 days per charge.
Fossil Men's Latitude Hybrid HR
Another popular choice is the Fossil Men's Latitude Hybrid HR. This smartwatch boasts a bold design in a 50mm case with unique color combos such as silver/black, gold/gold, gunmetal/blue, and more. You'll enjoy heart-rate monitoring, activity tracking, and notifications.
Fossil Women's Monroe Hybrid HR
The Fossil Women's Monroe Hybrid HR smartwatch is both beautiful and efficient. The 38mm stainless steel case is available in multiple finishes. This gorgeous watch can go for a full two weeks between charges while offering activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and more.
Withings Move Activity Tracker
Last but certainly not least, the Withings Move is the best hybrid smartwatch for budget shoppers. Don't be fooled. This watch is still packed with features, including 24/7 activity tracking, sleep tracking, connected GPS, and more. You can also count on 18 months of battery life. So save money without sacrificing the features that matter most.
Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
This luxurious hybrid smartwatch from Garmin is made of high-quality stainless steel and comes in various flashy colors. It might look like nothing more than a fancy watch, but there's more beneath the surface. You'll have connected GPS, sleep monitoring, heart-rate tracking, and up to five days of battery life.
Garmin Vivomove Sport
Who is it for?
If you're looking for a fashionable hybrid smartwatch that can track important health and fitness metrics, look no further than the Garmin Vivomove Sport. It comes in a lightweight 40mm plastic case, ideal for fitness enthusiasts. You'll also have four different colors to choose from.
In addition to detailed activity tracking and heart-rate monitoring, this Garmin smartwatch also offers other health monitoring tools such as Body Battery to stay on top of your energy levels and all-day stress tracking with mindful breathing exercises to help you manage stress. What's more, this wearable also offers advanced sleep monitoring with REM sleep details.
Fossil Men's Collider Hybrid HR
Who is it for?
Those who want a stylish watch with a solid set of features will appreciate the Fossil Men's Collider Hybrid HR. Unfortunately, this model isn't equipped with a touchscreen, so you'll do your navigating with the three side buttons. It's available in many variations, including black-brown with a leather band, smoke with a stainless steel band, and silver with a black silicone band.
As the name suggests, you'll have access to a heart rate sensor with this hybrid smartwatch. Other than that, this Fossil Hybrid HR smartwatch also provides basic activity tracking, smartphone notifications, and a customizable display. One of the most appealing perks is the whopping two weeks of battery life.
Fossil Carlie
Who is it for?
If you thought Fossil smartwatches were only for men, guess again. This elegant rose gold option is suitable for a day full of activities and an evening full of glamour. So it's safe to say you'll get the best of both worlds with the Fossil Carlie Hybrid Smartwatch.
You'll never have to worry about charging or being restricted to one band. This model also offers all the essential activity tracking that you'd expect from a hybrid smartwatch. As a result, this is the best Fossil smartwatch for those who don't want to sacrifice fashion for function.
Withings Steel HR
Who is it for?
Fitness enthusiasts will be in good hands with the Withings Steel HR. You'll have everything you need in one place, including heart rate monitoring and Connected GPS that shows a map of your session with distance, elevation, and pace.
The discreet OLED display will provide essential data: steps, distance, calories, heart rate, alarm times, and more.
Fossil Men's Latitude Hybrid HR
Who is it for?
This is easily the best hybrid smartwatch for those who want a wearable with an original design that stands out from the crowd. The Fossil Men's Latitude Hybrid HR lets you control your music, receive smartphone notifications, track activities, etc.
Whether you're buying a Fossil hybrid smartwatch to keep tabs on your notifications and upcoming calendar events, or you want to track your heart rate and workouts, you can do it all with the Latitude Hybrid HR.
Fossil Women's Monroe Hybrid HR
Who is it for?
It should come as no surprise that the Fossil Women's Monroe Hybrid HR does everything you need with a hint of fashion with a timeless feminine design. Just like the other Fossil options on the list. It's ideal for those who care about the look of their watch but still want functionality.
You'll enjoy more than two weeks of battery life, heart-rate monitoring, activity tracking, customizable buttons, and smartphone notifications that are announced with a gentle buzz on the wrist. You can choose from stunning designs, including silver mesh, rose gold mesh, gold mesh, or rose gold and black leather.
Withings Move
Who is it for?
There's no way around the fact that the Withings Move has taken the world by storm with all it offers at such a low price.
Enjoy 24/7 activity tracking, sleep tracking, Smart Wake-Up with a silent alarm, connected GPS, an 18-month battery life, and more. You'll be able to track calories burned, and distance moved. You can't beat all of these features when they come with an exceptionally affordable price tag.
Garmin Vivomove 3S
Who is it for?
You can enjoy a classic timepiece while still having secret access to smartwatch features. The Garmin Vivomove 3S gives you exactly that. This stunning stainless steel hybrid has a hidden touchscreen that only appears when you need it. The 3S is a smaller variant of the Garmin Vivomove Style. These two hybrid smartwatches come in 39mm and 42mm cases, respectively.
In addition to an impressive five days of battery life, you also have access to connected GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep/stress tracking, and more. This might seem pricey for a hybrid, but it's hard to complain when you see the high-quality materials and the long list of features.
Staff pick
Garmin Vivomove Sport Hybrid Smartwatch
Living the hybrid lifestyle
If you're already fond of traditional watches, but you'd like to have some helpful smartwatch perks sprinkled in, you'll love the Garmin Vivomove Sport. It offers five days of battery life, activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and blood oxygen tracking.
Fashionable timepiece
Fossil Women's Monroe Hybrid HR
Track the basics in style
If you want a stylish timepiece with its fair share of features, go with the Fossil Women's Monroe Hybrid HR. You'll have access to activity and sleep tracking, multiple time zones, over two weeks of battery life, and more. It's available in many colors, too. This is the best hybrid smartwatch for women with a passion for fashion!
Budget-friendly option
Withings Move Activity Tracker
Moving and tracking at a reasonable price
You don't have to break the bank to access a hybrid smartwatch that's packed with useful features. The Withings Move offers seamless tracking, automatic synchronization, and connected GPS. It's everything you need, and your wallet will thank you for it.
