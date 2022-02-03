Who is it for? If you're looking for a fashionable hybrid smartwatch that can track important health and fitness metrics, look no further than the Garmin Vivomove Sport. It comes in a lightweight 40mm plastic case, ideal for fitness enthusiasts. You'll also have four different colors to choose from. In addition to detailed activity tracking and heart-rate monitoring, this Garmin smartwatch also offers other health monitoring tools such as Body Battery to stay on top of your energy levels and all-day stress tracking with mindful breathing exercises to help you manage stress. What's more, this wearable also offers advanced sleep monitoring with REM sleep details. Fossil Men's Collider Hybrid HR

Who is it for? Those who want a stylish watch with a solid set of features will appreciate the Fossil Men's Collider Hybrid HR. Unfortunately, this model isn't equipped with a touchscreen, so you'll do your navigating with the three side buttons. It's available in many variations, including black-brown with a leather band, smoke with a stainless steel band, and silver with a black silicone band. As the name suggests, you'll have access to a heart rate sensor with this hybrid smartwatch. Other than that, this Fossil Hybrid HR smartwatch also provides basic activity tracking, smartphone notifications, and a customizable display. One of the most appealing perks is the whopping two weeks of battery life. Fossil Carlie

Who is it for? If you thought Fossil smartwatches were only for men, guess again. This elegant rose gold option is suitable for a day full of activities and an evening full of glamour. So it's safe to say you'll get the best of both worlds with the Fossil Carlie Hybrid Smartwatch. You'll never have to worry about charging or being restricted to one band. This model also offers all the essential activity tracking that you'd expect from a hybrid smartwatch. As a result, this is the best Fossil smartwatch for those who don't want to sacrifice fashion for function. Withings Steel HR

Who is it for? Fitness enthusiasts will be in good hands with the Withings Steel HR. You'll have everything you need in one place, including heart rate monitoring and Connected GPS that shows a map of your session with distance, elevation, and pace. The discreet OLED display will provide essential data: steps, distance, calories, heart rate, alarm times, and more. Fossil Men's Latitude Hybrid HR

Who is it for? This is easily the best hybrid smartwatch for those who want a wearable with an original design that stands out from the crowd. The Fossil Men's Latitude Hybrid HR lets you control your music, receive smartphone notifications, track activities, etc. Whether you're buying a Fossil hybrid smartwatch to keep tabs on your notifications and upcoming calendar events, or you want to track your heart rate and workouts, you can do it all with the Latitude Hybrid HR. Fossil Women's Monroe Hybrid HR

Who is it for? It should come as no surprise that the Fossil Women's Monroe Hybrid HR does everything you need with a hint of fashion with a timeless feminine design. Just like the other Fossil options on the list. It's ideal for those who care about the look of their watch but still want functionality. You'll enjoy more than two weeks of battery life, heart-rate monitoring, activity tracking, customizable buttons, and smartphone notifications that are announced with a gentle buzz on the wrist. You can choose from stunning designs, including silver mesh, rose gold mesh, gold mesh, or rose gold and black leather. Withings Move

Who is it for? There's no way around the fact that the Withings Move has taken the world by storm with all it offers at such a low price. Enjoy 24/7 activity tracking, sleep tracking, Smart Wake-Up with a silent alarm, connected GPS, an 18-month battery life, and more. You'll be able to track calories burned, and distance moved. You can't beat all of these features when they come with an exceptionally affordable price tag. Garmin Vivomove 3S

Who is it for? You can enjoy a classic timepiece while still having secret access to smartwatch features. The Garmin Vivomove 3S gives you exactly that. This stunning stainless steel hybrid has a hidden touchscreen that only appears when you need it. The 3S is a smaller variant of the Garmin Vivomove Style. These two hybrid smartwatches come in 39mm and 42mm cases, respectively. In addition to an impressive five days of battery life, you also have access to connected GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep/stress tracking, and more. This might seem pricey for a hybrid, but it's hard to complain when you see the high-quality materials and the long list of features.

Fashionable timepiece Fossil Women's Monroe Hybrid HR Track the basics in style

