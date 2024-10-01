Android 16 codename revealed, with signs pointing to an earlier release

What you need to know

A report states Google's internal codename for Android 16 has diverged from its typical naming cadence to "Baklava."

The next OS could also launch much sooner next year as "several" AOSP patches and Google developers mention "25Q2."

Google has missed out on its usual Q3 launch for Android, seeing as rumors state Android 15 could launch in October, which sits it in Q4 2024.

While users continue to wait on Android 15, there's already some information about Android 16.

Mishaal Rahman for Android Authority received a tip from another developer about Android 16's potential codename. According to teamb58, a dive into Google's AOSP seemingly dubs the next major OS "Baklava." This was reportedly a change discovered in Android 16's early code, which sets "min_sdk_version" to "Baklava" while this year's (Android 15) remains as VanillaIceCream.

Rahman states this is likely a sign of things to come, seeing as Baklava has overtaken SDK version 36 (its true name). He says the honey-sweet pastry will likely stick around until "the SDK is finalized," after which the number "16" should come into play.

That's not all, as Rahman adds in a separate post that Android 16 could launch much earlier in 2025. While looking through Google's Compatibility Definition Document (CDD), Rahman states the company mentioned launching its next Android OS in "25Q2."

Developer teamb58 can reportedly corroborate this speculation after seeing the timeframe mentioned in "several" AOSP patches. Moreover, Rahman adds that a few Google developers working on Android have mentioned the Q2 2025 window, though they do call the assumed Android 16 (Baklava) "Android W," following with the already established alphabet.

Rahman suspects Google's potential shift to an earlier Android release in 2025 has something to do with its "trunk stable project." This project is said to let developers work together on a unified "main branch" of Android, which helps them work on and enable features/APIs for future builds.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Aside from Android 16's suspected codename, Google's potential launch of Android 16 in Q2 next year is surprising. Typically, the company brings its next-gen Android software to devices during the second half of the year. However, this year, we've missed that. Android 15 has been met with apparent delays. This sees Galaxy users waiting as Samsung wrangles with increasing problems with its One UI 7 (Android 15 skin).

Google has reportedly had to take Android 15 back into the kitchen to iron out some problematic stability issues before releasing it. Instead, the company rolled out its QPR beta for the December feature drop. Moreover, rumors speculate that Android 15 will launch this month (October), which will land the OS in Q4 2024 instead of Q3.

Little else is known about Android 16 aside from speculation, but there was a possible revamp to its notifications spotted. Notifications could surface in a smaller panel leaving enough room for users to see what they were doing. Additionally, fully expanding the Quick Settings menu could display smaller, circular icons.