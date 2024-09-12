Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 update hauls in several fixes for Pixel Bluetooth and more

What you need to know

Google detailed the release of Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2, which includes several fixes for app crashes, non-functioning features, and stability.

The update also packs a host of fixes for Pixel's Bluetooth connectivity, which has strained users throughout the test.

Additionally, Mishaal Rahman discovered a batch of new and under-development features within QPR1 Beta 2.

Rumors claim Android 15 will drop in October.

Testers rejoice; Google is starting to push its OTA update for all users enrolled in its Android 15 QPR1 beta program.

The march toward the December feature drop continues as Google posted the official patch notes on Reddit today (Sept 12). The update is rolling out from the Pixel 6 series to the Pixel 9 with the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold joining the test. Those with the original Fold and the Pixel Tablet are also eligible as everyone downloads the newest update bearing version AP41.240823.009.

The changelog this time is quite extensive, as Google details several fixes for Pixel devices across several areas. The company states it solved an issue for Pixel phones regarding a Google Maps crash. Another fix brings back user control over the "80% device charge limit" as some couldn't disable the feature.

NFC payment fixes, a Satellite SOS demo bug preventing it from launching, and Bluetooth connection interruption fixes are included. The update also solves an "unexpected restart" that has plagued Pixel devices. Google states it's continued to implement solutions for various other stability, performance, and connectivity issues.

Users report varying download sizes as posts claim it's 2.7GB while others state 2.4GB. Either way, the remainder of the changelog is as follows:

(Bluetooth) Made AIDL changes to support LE Audio multi-codec, including extensions for vendor codecs.

(Bluetooth) Fixed a bug of ScanRecord.getManufacturerSpecificData() to return merged multiple Manufacturer Specific Data instead of only returning the first Manufacturer Specific Data.

(Bluetooth) Fixed an issue where the phone gets stuck in an incorrect state when the remote device does RFCOMM Disconnection during Codec Negotiation while the phone is already having an active connection with a different device.

(Bluetooth) Fixed an issue where subsequent connection attempts failed locally after an outgoing HFP connection attempt was discarded.

(Bluetooth) Fixed an issue where the first paired device lost audio focus when a second device was paired and reconnected.

(Bluetooth) Fixed an issue where some headsets couldn't pair using Fast Pair due to a race condition where the Bluetooth stack incorrectly treats a LE-ACL disconnection during classic pairing as a pairing failure.

Here's everything that's new in Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 🧵 pic.twitter.com/xrMURwNNjXSeptember 12, 2024

Enrolled testers should begin noticing the update appear on their device today (Sept 12). However, it could take some time before your device picks it up, so continue to check as we end the week.

The fun doesn't stop there, as notable Android enthusiast Mishaal Rahman dove into QPR1 Beta 2 on X and fished up some goodies. One highlight from the thread is Rahman noticed Google has developed its (potential) Android 16 Quick Settings menu redesign. This was previously spotted last week, but the latest beta update shows that the Android icons are "now present."

Additionally, Rahman made note of "desktop windowing," which is now available on Android tablets courtesy of Android 15 QPR 1 Beta 2. The beta also shows a recording chip at the top left of your Pixel's display when recording your display or when screen casting. Lastly, Rahman notes that Google's proposed keyboard switcher has arrived for testing.

Users can quickly tap the globe icon at the bottom of their display to switch to another installed keyboard.

We're all still eagerly awaiting a stable Android 15 debut, but the wait might not last too long as rumors claim it could drop in October.