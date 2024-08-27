Your wait for Android 15 may take a bit longer

What you need to know

Google has reportedly taken Android 15 back into the lab for further testing, and we might not see it until October.

The software is supposedly undergoing more testing to "improve stability" before Google releases it to the public.

Android 15's launch this year is odd as Google wrapped up its beta earlier in August and released its first QPR beta last week in preparation for December.

The next iteration of Android software isn't coming as soon as you may have thought, at least according to the latest rumor.

A report about Android 15's potential launch window stems from Mishaal Rahman (Android Authority) who states October might be our best bet for the stable version. The newly rumored launch for the next Android OS reportedly comes from an alleged Google source.

The post adds that Google is supposedly hanging onto Android 15 to "improve its stability." Unsightly problems like this would undoubtedly cause major hiccups for Android devices preparing to receive the new OS. The post doesn't offer specifics on the problems Google discovered. There were likely more problems beneath its final Android 15 beta than we realize.

Rahman also reported that Google plans to release the software's source code to the public "next week," September 3. If true, this development only adds to the confusion and the oddity of this year's major Android software release.

Android Central has reached out to Google for more information about Android 15's rumored launch. We will update this article when we hear back.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Android 15 potentially launching in October isn't strange as Android 14 debuted during that same month in 2023. What makes this odd is that we're getting everything exciting around this major OS without having anything actually landing. Aside from the sheer number of delays from Google and Samsung, the company wrapped up its Android 15 beta earlier this month.

It seemed to make sense that September would hold Android 15's launch, as suspected, but instead, we've got the first QPR beta to play with. Moreover, consumers are starting to get their hands on the Pixel 9 series, which was expected to launch with the stable software.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Android 14 launched early in October last year, which coincided with the release of the Pixel 8 series shortly after. Additionally, the software's QPR1 Beta 1 kicked off a couple of weeks before the grand reveal, which made sense as users were getting their hands on the real deal soon anyway.

We hope the delay will be worth the wait as Google seems poised to introduce several new features and improved software optimization.