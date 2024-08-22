Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 kicks off before we even have the stable version

What you need to know

Google posted on Reddit that old and new Android 15 users can start downloading the software's QPR1 Beta 1 build.

The patch reportedly weighs around 490MB, though Google doesn't state the specifics behind everything users are downloading.

The company rolled out its final Android 15 beta build earlier this August, leaving users to speculate that a full release could happen in September.

Time to get excited. Google is rolling out the first QPR beta test for its Android 15 software to enrolled testers.

The company posted its announcement for the arrival of Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 on Reddit, alerting users to the enrollment period. Google states users with a Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, or Pixel 8 series device can begin signing up. The QPR's beta extends to the Pixel Tablet and the original Pixel Fold.

The post reminds users that if they were a part of the Android 15 beta, and did not opt-out, they will automatically receive this OTA update.

Users getting into things will find the QPR1 Beta 1 build listed as version AP41.240726.009. Moreover, Google states the download includes its recent August 2024 security patch, which solved an alarming reboot problem. Users are already picking up the update and say the build is around 490 to 500MB.

Google didn't get into the nitty-gritty of what this first QPR beta entails. However, the company detailed a few things users should be aware of:

This release might have various stability, battery, or performance issues.

For users with accessibility needs, this release might not be appropriate for daily use.

Some apps might not function as expected when running on this release. This limitation includes Google's apps as well as other apps.

If you're not in the beta, Google has published a page packed with the appropriate Android 15 QPR beta builds.

This QPR1 Beta 1 builds off the stable version of Android 15, which might seem odd considering we don't have it yet. Google rolled out the final beta test for its next major OS earlier this month. The patch minor patch was fairly minor as the company implemented a few fixes for issues that caused UI flickering, a YouTube app crash, and more.

Additionally, with the beta final update already in our hands, speculation suggests September could hold the full release. Google has worked to bring a few new features to Android 15 alongside better optimization for a better system experience.

Google and Samsung's Android 15 delays have concerned plenty of long-time Android fans. The timing is especially odd, as Google chose to release the Pixel 9 months earlier than usual but didn't have Android 15 ready, so it launched with last year's Android 14. Perhaps this beta test on post-stable software is a good sign.

While we've yet to test the QPR1 Beta 1 ourselves yet, 9to5Google has spotted a long-press Quick Settings tile and a new loading indicator.