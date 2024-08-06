Google's August 2024 Pixel update solves an alarming reboot issue

What you need to know

Google Pixel owners should begin receiving the August 2024 security patch, which packs a few notable fixes for odd issues.

The patch solves a screen flickering issue while also implementing a stronger fix for the reboot loop issue that bricked several Pixel 6 devices.

Google's next hardware event is set for August 13, where we may hear more about Android 15.

We're nearly midway through the first full week of August and Google is starting to push its latest security update to its portfolio of phones.

In a community post, Google detailed the contents of its August 2024 patch notes, which aim to solve some persistent Pixel problems. The Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8, 8 Pro, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold will download version AP2A.240805.005.

Those with a Pixel 6 series device will grab AP2A.240805.005.F1 while the Pixel 8a sees AP2A.240805.005.A1.

Headlining the August update are a couple of display and graphics problems still plaguing the phones. Google states the patch should solve a "screen brightness flicker" that would occur under "certain conditions." The post states this fix specifically involves the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

Another supplementary fix rolls in to bolster the performance of a Pixel's screen alongside stability enhancements. Users with a Pixel 8 are in the crosshairs of this particular fix.

The rest of the changelog is as follows:

Fix for issue occasionally causing devices to be in a reboot loop after factory reset in certain conditions (Pixel 6 series)

Fix for stability issues when switching from a user without a screen lock, to a user with a screen lock under certain conditions (every eligible Pixel phone)

Google typically offers more insight into its latest security update via the Android Bulletin; however, this month's offering is light. The company mentioned that a "High" severity issue regarding a Pixel subcomponent was corrected in August. Three more "Moderate" level fixes arrived for Qualcomm components, such as the Pixel camera and WLAN, that showed signs of issues.

A standout fix for August is Google's fix for the reboot loop problem after factory resetting a Pixel 6 series device. Users quickly reported that their Pixel 6 failed to turn on properly after a complete rest. The failure was accompanied by an error message stating that Android couldn't load and that the user's data "may be corrupt."

Google informed users of a workaround to avoid any problems, but a concrete fix wasn't readily available — until now.

This update comes just after Google started rolling out the August 2024 patch for the Pixel Watch models.

Let's also not forget that Google is preparing for a hardware event on August 13 that should reveal the next Pixel 9 series, the Pixel Fold successor, and more.