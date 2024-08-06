Google Pixel Watch and Watch 2 owners start receiving the August 2024 update

What you need to know

Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 owners will receive the latest security update this week.

Both smartwatches will be bearing the TWD9.240805.001.A2 version.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel Watch 3 at the upcoming Made by Google event, which may include Wear OS 5.

Google has started rolling out the latest August update to Pixel Watch models as of Monday (August 5). The update will bring the latest security patch for the original Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2.

The latest update doesn't bring any radical changes to the Pixel Watch models and is a pretty minor security update, as noted by the changelog shared via the community blog.

The Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 owners will receive the Wear OS 4-powered update bearing TWD9.240805.001.A2 version. Although it is the latest security patch, which should technically be August 5, 2024, 9to5Google notes that it is still July 5, 2024, even after installing it.

Google says that the rollout will be in phases over the next week and will depend on the carrier and the device. Owers of both Pixel Watch models will receive a notification on their smartwatches once the OTA update becomes available. Meanwhile, Google has also started rolling out the August update for its Pixel phones, including models ranging from the Pixel 5a (5G) to the most recent Pixel 8a.

In other news, Google is gearing up for its Pixel products' launch event on August 13, which should probably also mark the official rollout of Android 15 and Wear OS 5.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

In addition to the Pixel 9 series, which now includes a new Pixel 9 Pro XL next to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google is expected to launch the Pixel Watch 3. Render leaks, leaked promo videos, and real hands-on videos have been coming up left, right, and center, giving us a clear idea of what to expect from the Made by Google event.

If you own a Pixel Watch or a Pixel Watch 2, you should check for the latest OTA update on your device to keep it secure and bug-free.

