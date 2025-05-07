Google's May 2025 Pixel update is here with bug fixes and a critical security patch

What you need to know

The May 2025 update is rolling out for Google Pixel devices with fixes for another zero-day exploit.

It may take about a week for the update to reach all Pixel phones and tablets, depending on your device and carrier, and you should update immediately.

The patch also includes three minor bug fixes for Google Pixel 6 and newer phones and tablets.

The May 2025 security update is rolling out for Google Pixel devices as of today, May 6, and it includes a critical patch for a zero-day security vulnerability. The update also includes three bug fixes and 28 total security patches for issues affecting Android and Google services. The company says that the May 2025 update's rollout will continue over the next week, depending on your carrier and device model, so you might not see it immediately.

The Android Security Bulletin outlines the security issues addressed with this month's Pixel update, including the zero-day exploit tracked as CVE-2025-27363. The bulletin notes that "there are indications that CVE-2025-27363 may be under limited, targeted exploitation." Essentially, this means you should update your device as soon as the May 2025 patch is available to avoid falling victim to this security exploit.

The May 2025 security patch will also update your device's bootloader to add anti-rollback measures. After updating, you won't be able to run older versions of Android 15 on your device. This is likely in response to both the April and May patches including fixes for zero-day exploits.

"The May 2025 update for Pixel 6 (6, 6 Pro, 6a) and Pixel 8 (8, 8 Pro, 8a) devices contains a bootloader update that increments the anti-rollback version for the bootloader," Google explains. "This prevents the device from rolling back to previous vulnerable versions of the bootloader. After flashing the May 2025 update on these devices you won't be able to flash and boot older Android 15 builds."

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The May 2025 update also addresses three bugs affecting Google Pixel 6 and newer phones and tablets, as Google explains in the release notes below:

Audio Fix for degraded microphone recording quality in certain apps

Bluetooth Fix for Bluetooth pairing issues with certain smartwatches under certain conditions

Framework Fix for secondary language displayed in quick settings under certain conditions



When the update becomes available, all Google Pixel users should install it immediately. You can check for updates by opening the Settings app and navigating to System > Software update > System update and pressing Check for update. Then, follow the on-screen prompts to download and install the OTA update once available.