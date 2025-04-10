What you need to know

Google's April security patch has started rolling out the entire Pixel lineup, including the latest Pixel 9a.

The patch solves a few camera issues for several Pixel series while also solving the brightness drop problem some users faced in March.

The security update arrives just as Google's Pixel 9a hits the market for all to purchase.

Google's expected monthly security patch is starting to make its rounds for its Pixel ecosystem.

Today (Apr. 10), Google posted the changelog for the April 2025 security patch that involves its entire Pixel lineup. The company has shifted its version numbers slightly for users with different devices. According to the post, users with a Pixel 6, Pixel 9, or Pixel Tablet will download vBP1A.250405.007. Users with a Pixel 7, 7a, Pixel 8, or 8a will see B1 attached to the end of the version. Additionally, the latest Pixel 9a will see BD4A.250405.003.

The patch notes this month are light but feature fixes for Google's Pixel camera. It states the update brings a fix for "camera stability" for users when zooming in or out in "certain conditions." This patch rolls in for the Pixel 6 and 7 series, as well as the original Fold.

Google is also rolling in another fix for the display for its entire Pixel lineup. The company says this fix should solve the pesky brightness flickering issue users suffered when using a streaming app.

The remainder of the changelog is as follows:

Fix for issues with fingerprint recognition and response under certain conditions

Fix for issue with overlapping views on lockscreen weather clock under certain conditions

Fix for issue with Pixel Launcher when creating a new user or switching users under certain conditions

Solving Problems

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

One of the significant takeaways from Google's April update is the long-awaited fix for the annoying brightness fluctuation issues users reported in March. The issue seemingly spurred off the company's March feature drop, which brought a hefty amount of new features for Pixels and the Pixel Watch. Many users with phones from the Pixel 7 to the Pixel 9 reported their device's display brightness would "abruptly drop" when watching Netflix or Prime Video.

A temporary fix users found was to alter the device's fresh rate, but Google's official patch should remove the necessity for that.

Another issue that Google did not mention concerns Pixel alarms. Some users were waking up late in March as their Pixels — surprisingly — automatically disabled some alarms, leading to late starts for work. Aside from that, issues continued for Pixel users who reported desynced weather forecasts.

Users stated they were seeing outlooks that were days old, which isn't exactly what you'd want. Google jumped on this promptly, informing Android Central that it had started rolling out a fix for affected users.

