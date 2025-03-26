What you need to know

Pixel users took to Reddit to report a truly problematic issues regarding scheduled alarms.

Users state their alarms have surprisingly deactivated themselves, leading to many waking up late for work the following morning.

There's no clear cut culprit behind the problem; however, some think the March feature drop is the problem while others blame Gemini.

Another series of issues were reported earlier in March following the latest feature drop.

A surge of reports all contain users voicing issues with Google's recent Pixel flagships and alarms.

Many Google Pixel users took to its respective subreddit to begin reporting issues with their previously set alarms not going off as intended (via 9to5Google). Posted two days ago, one user states their alarms on their Pixel never went off. In fact, they had set four alarms, and all four were "turned off," not dismissed. The user did some testing and stated they turned their alarms off and on, which seemingly worked the following day.

However, each alarm soon deactivated itself after that on the following day.

Users are scrambling to figure out what the issue is as others in the thread note a similar problem. One user states they wonder if it has anything to do with a Gemini notification. Their post reads, "My initial assumption was that I told Gemini to stop a timer that was going off and it canceled all my alarms."

A separate thread gives a little more clarity on the affected devices, as the original poster states their alarms didn't go off on a Pixel 9. The user states the alarm that was deactivated was for work throughout the week and had been "working for years until now." Several more users with a Pixel 9 series device report the same issue.

Curiously, other users state they've encountered these issues after downloading the latest March 2025 feature drop.

This is a truly strange problem going around. As always, even if you haven't experienced issues, please check your Pixel phone's alarms before you go to bed. Moreover, Google hasn't made a statement about this issue, but these user reports may get its attention and will (hopefully) lead to a future fix.

Users highlighting these alarm issues after the March feature drop makes sense when you consider the struggles some have been going through. The update arrived on March 4, but shortly after, users started reporting annoying brightness problems, audio issues, and inconsistent vibrations. The problem affected users with devices ranging from the Pixel 7 to the Pixel 9 series.

There were some band-aid fixes mentioned for the brightness and vibration issues, though. Similar to what we've seen reported with the Pixel alarms, another patch is expected to help give these users some relief.

Google's latest feature drop was packed with new features like scam detection in the Messages and Phone apps. The company also expanded its Satellite SOS support to more regions like Canada and Europe. Additionally, the Pixel Watch 3 gained Loss of Pulse and menstrual cycle tracking.