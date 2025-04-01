What you need to know

Several Google Pixel report threads state a few past-gen devices are suffering from inaccurate weather forecasts via the Pixel weather widget.

Users state the widget is displaying the correct temperature; however, the forecast throughout the day belongs to a previous day.

Some believe there's a desync issue that is simply not rectifying itself as users have suffered these issues for the past few days.

Following the March feature drop, Pixel users have suffered from various issues ranging from odd screen brightness to disappearing alarms.

Google's weather widget is causing some confusion for Pixel users following a recent string of oddities.

As usual, Pixel owners took to the respective subreddit to start voicing issues, which reportedly include day-old weather forecasts (via Android Police). The issue seemed to be quite persistent for the original poster of the thread on Reddit; however, other subsequent user reports expand on it. One user responded by saying their Pixel has been delivering inaccurate weather forecasts "for the past three days."

Another user, who also reported the issue a couple of days ago, states this issue has been consistent on Pixels running Android 13, 14, and 15. Of course, this concerns devices with the "At a glance" weather information readily available. The user says the current temperature is correct, but "the expected high/low forecast hasn't been correct in the past week."

Then, strangely, opening the Pixel weather app fully displays everything as it should be. It's an odd back and forth between accurate temps to inaccurate forecasts, which only solve themselves when opening the full app.

Users have reported these issues on Pixel 7 devices and a Pixel 8a, as seen in a Google community thread. The post states the user had observed inaccurate weather forecasts, which showed the wrong day, on their lock screen. The user details the problem, stating, "In the morning, it shows yesterday's forecast as the temperature 'today,' and in the evening, it shows today's forecast as the weather 'tomorrow.'"

The problem doesn't appear to involve the Pixel 9 series, but you never know. It's something to keep an eye on as Google has yet to officially acknowledge the issue. As some users suspect, it could be an odd sync issue with the Pixel weather app widget. Hopefully, it begins to solve itself to avoid further confusion.

Recent History of Problems

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

There's been no shortage of troubles for Google's Pixels as, following its March feature drop, major issues have been appearing. Pixel 7 to Pixel 9 series owners were reportedly suffering from brightness fluctuations, audio issues, and vibration problems following the big update. Google responded to those issues, stating it was aware and looking into the problem, as well as offering some temporary solutions.

Elsewhere, Pixel owners were getting to a late start last week as their alarms were deactivating themselves. Scheduled alarms were simply disappearing, leaving many users late for work without realizing their Pixel did it on its own. Some blame the March feature drop, while others think it was Gemini.

It's unclear if the same major patch is the culprit for the recent Pixel weather problems. There's a chance Google may have to fix some things on its end for those affected.