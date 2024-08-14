The final Android 15 beta rolls out as Google teases its first QPR test

What you need to know

Google started rolling out its final patch for the Android 15 beta to enrolled Pixel testers.

The update is minor, only packing smaller fixes for issues that have appeared throughout this final stretch.

Google then announced that Android 15 QPR1 testing will begin "soon," potentially signaling a September launch of the next OS.

Development of Google's next major software version progresses as the company pushes another minor update for enrolled testers.

Google posted about its final Android 15 Beta 4.2 patch on Reddit, which seems to hone in on several issues plaguing the software (and Pixels). The update should become available for enrolled testers soon. Devices ranging from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 8 series, including the Pixel Fold and Tablet, are eligible for this patch.

Beta 4.2 isn't a substantial patch; however, its changelog states that Google added a fix for a low frame rate issue caused by the camera. There was also a reported color saturation problem with the Pixel camera, which is also being rectified in the latest beta.

The remainder of the 4.2 patch is as follows:

Fixed an issue where some devices were delayed in waking up.

Fixed an issue where a gray transparent bar was appearing when using the camera.

Fixed a camera issue that was causing a crash when changing zoom values.

Fixed an issue that was causing the UI to flicker.

Fixed an issue that was causing the YouTube app to crash.

Enrolled users should continue to check to see if their device has picked up the update throughout the day. This can be done by hopping into Settings > System > System Updates.

Google also announced it will soon begin testing Android 15 QPR1 for interested Pixel owners. The company stated that this cycle will cover the December feature drop for Android 15 and that QPR1 builds upon the "bug fixes and improvements" from the beta. Pixel owners who are involved in Android 15's original beta testing do not need to leave the program to receive QPR1 testing access.

Those wishing to receive the stable version of Android 15 will need to opt out of the program. The company offered additional instructions on how to leave the program without wiping all of your data.

With the final Android 15 beta update here and the impending QPR1 testing afoot, users speculate September will hold the final product.

Throughout its testing, it's become evident that Google is plugging several features alongside better optimization into Android 15. We're not staring at any major UI/design changes, but the smaller refinements should make for an overall better OS. Hopefully, with the update seemingly poised for September, perhaps the delays will be worth the wait.