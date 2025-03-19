Google rolls out Android 16 Beta 3.1 patch with crucial bug fixes

What you need to know

Google is rolling out an Android 16 Beta 3.1 update that includes no new features and instead focuses on bug fixes.

The minor beta patch features a fix for a problem that caused the Settings app to crash and brightness levels to fluctuate.

Additionally, Android 16 Beta 3.1 includes performance and stability improvements.

Nearly a week after rolling out the platform-stable Android 16 Beta 3 update, Google is fixing a few issues with a new Android 16 Beta 3.1 patch. As announced on the Android Beta Program subreddit, this update is becoming available for enrolled devices now and carries a version number of BP22.250221.013. Android 16 Beta 3.1 does not include any new features, but rather includes four critical fixes, two of which that were reported by beta testers on Google's Issue Tracker.

Among the issues fixed, the biggest one might be a problem that caused the system Settings app to crash under specific circumstances. Reported under Issue #403303683 , this problem caused repeated Settings crashes when a device's language was set to something other than English.

Another problem caused the screen brightness of devices running Android 16 Beta 3 to switch between app-specified brightness levels and system brightness levels. This bug was reported via Issue #392522561 , and has been fixed in Android 16 Beta 3.1.

Android 16 Beta 3.1 also includes fixes for two issues causing performance problems on devices enrolled in the Android beta. One problem resulted in excessive battery drain due to high CPU load, and another occasionally caused memory leaks in the system server, according to Google.

The update features all the changes and new capabilities introduced with the initial Android 16 Beta 3 release, which marked the first time Android 16 reached platform stability. That includes Auracast support for wireless hearing aids and accessibility features for people with low vision.

Android 16 Beta 3.1 will become available automatically for Google Pixel 6 and newer devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program. The update is being rolled out over the air, so it'll appear in Settings > System > Software Update when available. To enroll your Pixel in the Android Beta Program, visit Google's official beta website.