Google is making Chrome on Android tablets and foldables feel more like desktop with the new update

Click for next article

What you need to know

Chrome on Android now adds a bookmarks bar on tablets and foldables for quicker access to saved sites.

The feature arrives with Chrome version 146 and brings a desktop-like browsing experience to larger screens.

The bookmarks bar shows site names and icons, along with an option to expand and view all bookmarks.

Google Chrome on Android is picking up a quality-of-life upgrade by adding a bookmarks bar to the top for easier access.

Google has been on a spree adding new features to Chrome recently. The company has started rolling out Gemini in Chrome to regions outside the U.S., and now the Chrome app on Android is getting a desktop-style feature. It brings easier access to bookmarks on tablets and foldables with a bookmarks bar at the top.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Chrome version 146 on Android adds support for enabling a bookmarks bar. For years, Chrome on desktop has offered quick access to saved sites through a bar below the address field. It has been one of the easiest ways to open frequently used websites. With this update, Google is bringing that same idea to Chrome on Android tablets and foldables.

Article continues below

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central ) (Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central ) (Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central )

Just like on desktop, the bookmarks bar on larger Android devices spans the full width of the top section. It shows the name of your saved bookmarks along with the website icons. There is also an arrow button at the end that lets you quickly view all bookmarks at once.

To enable the feature on Android tablets and foldables, like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Pixel 10 Pro Fold, head to Settings in the Chrome app, then go to Appearance and turn on Show bookmarks bar. If you don't see the bookmarks bar immediately after enabling the option, you may need to force stop the app and reopen it, as per the report.

The new implementation is much better than before, when you had to tap the three-dot menu, select Bookmarks, and then open the bookmarks page to view them. Now you can access them directly, similar to the desktop experience, on larger-screen devices.

I was able to get the feature working on my Oppo Find N5 after updating update to the latest version on the Chrome app through the Google Play Store, so it appears the feature is rolling out widely.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Android Central's Take

In my opinion, this is one of those small changes that makes a big difference. Chrome on foldables in Android tablets has always felt a step behind desktop in terms of usability, and this finally closes that gap a bit. It's Not like the addition of support for extensions on these devices, but it does bring the experience closer to the desktop counterparts.