Google Store's new Pixel charging dock does one thing most 3-in-1 chargers don't

Google Store has listed a new 3-in-1 Wasserstein dock that charges a Pixel phone, Pixel Buds, and Pixel Watch 4 together.

The dock uses USB-C wired charging for the phone and earbuds instead of relying entirely on Qi wireless pads.

A rotating USB-C pedestal helps align the phone properly even when using thicker or protective cases.

The charging station supports up to 36W wired charging and is currently available on the Google Store in the U.S.

Google made the Pixel 10 series Qi2 compatible, which means it works with Qi2 wireless chargers and MagSafe-style accessories. That also means your Pixel can now use many charging docks originally designed for the iPhone. However, the Google Store has a new charging dock that does more than just charge a Pixel phone

As spotted by 9to5Google, the Google Store now lists a new 3-in-1 Wasserstein charging station. The dock is designed to charge a Pixel smartphone, Pixel Buds, and the Pixel Watch 4 at the same time.

The design itself is fairly minimal, featuring a vertical charging USB-C port at the front, a watch charger positioned behind it, and what appears to be one of the first vertical charging stands for the Pixel Buds.

That design is also what makes the dock interesting. Instead of relying entirely on wireless charging pads, the Wasserstein station uses wired charging for the phone and Pixel Buds, along with the charging pins for the Pixel Watch 4.

The phone sits on a vertical USB-C pedestal at the front, where you plug it in directly. While this may feel slightly less convenient than standard Qi pads, it can still be useful in certain setups. There is also a rotating knob on the back that lets you adjust the angle of the USB-C connector so it can work with different cases.

The dock supports up to 36W wired charging and is available now through the Google Store in the U.S. A listing also exists on Amazon, though it is currently out of stock there.

I like that the new Wasserstein charging station prioritizes wired charging over wireless charging. While the Pixel 10 series supports Qi2 wireless charging, relying on wireless charging every day can still add extra heat and stress to the battery.

That is why I appreciate that this dock uses USB-C charging instead. It feels like a more practical approach for everyday use. Hopefully, more charging docks start adopting a similar design going forward.