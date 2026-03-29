I put a magnetic ring on my non-wireless charging phone — here's why you should too

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Magnetic accessories are designed for MagSafe, Qi2, and Pixelsnap ecosystems. All phones that support these features also support wireless charging, and there is a general understanding that magnetism benefits those who want magnetic wireless charging accessories the most.

As useful as a magnetic wireless charger is, it is not the only reason to want native magnetic support on a smartphone. I frequently add magnetic ring adapters to devices that don't support wireless charging at all, and it has been a game-changer.

What can I say, I'm attracted to magnets

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

I recently installed a magnetic ring sticker on a clear Honor Play 10 case to use the Play 10 with the ESR Qi2 wireless car charger in my ride. It doesn't make sense to swap out the wireless car charger for the sake of one phone.

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While it doesn't charge my phone, I can now mount my non-Qi2 device on the magnetic car charger to use it as a holder. And when I'm using Qi2 devices like my Pixel 10, I get the wireless charging privileges. No harm, no foul.

There are plenty of MagSafe accessories for Android, as well as Qi2 or Pixelsnap accessories that aren't charging-based. In fact, you can even use some charging accessories, so long as they have wired charging as well.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

If you have a magnetic power bank that supports wireless charging, it definitely has at least one USB-C input/output port. Although you can't wirelessly charge a device that doesn't have the ability, you can definitely mount the power bank on the back of said phone and plug the cable in to top up the battery.

Planting a magnetic power bank on the back of a phone that cannot charge wirelessly has its advantages. You won't forget your phone is charging and drop the power bank on the floor. And if your power bank has a stand, you can prop up your device.

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It's also much easier to operate a phone while it's hooked to a power bank if the power bank is securely attached to the back.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Every other fun magnetic accessory can easily be used with a non-wireless charging phone once you add a magnetic ring. Anything from magnetic wallets and kickstands to phone mounts and suction cup grips becomes available to use.

If you have a wireless charging stand, unplug it and use it as a phone-holding stand. In a household, it is highly likely that some residents have a MagSafe iPhone, some use Qi2 Android phones like the Pixel 10, and some sport devices that don't have any magnetic support.