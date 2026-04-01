Phones Google Pixel AT&T just discounted the Google Pixel 10a to the price of a latte — and for once, the fine print doesn't make my head hurt Deals By Patrick Farmer published 1 April 2026 AT&T is keeping things simple with its new Google Pixel 10a deal. Click for next article (Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central) Copy link Facebook X Reddit Flipboard Bluesky Threads Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors