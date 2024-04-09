Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, mid-range tablet for the US

What you need to know

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) Wi-Fi model debuts into the U.S. market.

The tablet was previously launched globally and is now available in the U.S. starting at $329.

Exynos 1280 SoC powers the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite model.

Samsung is bringing the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) model to the U.S. for $329, according to a spotted new Amazon US listing.

The new tablet from Samsung, already listed on Amazon US (via 9to5Google) and has two storage options: a 64GB one and a 128GB variant. Both models, however, have only 4GB of RAM. The device seems to be an Amazon Exclusive for the American market, as the listing’s description implies.

Image 1 of 1 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Review (Image credit: Joe Maring / Android Central)

While the base variant of the cheaper Android tablet is priced at $329, the larger 128GB variant retails at $399. The available colorways are Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, and Mint. The device appears to be shipping right away if interested buyers are subscribed to Amazon Prime.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) launched in some global markets late last month as a minor refresh to the 2020 model, which came under the same moniker. Both models appear identical in design, and most of the specs are the same except for the chipset.

The new model ships with Samsung’s in-house developed Exynos 1280 processor with 2.4GHz clock speeds — the same one that powered the mid-range Galaxy A53 5G handset.

The tablet's highlights include a 10.4-inch screen—a WUXGA Plus display with a 2000 x 1200 resolution. It supports microSD expansion up to 1TB, a massive 7040mAh battery capacity with a promise of 14-hour non-stop video playback, and Dolby Atmos-certified speakers. For optics, the tablet relies on a single 8MP rear camera shooter and a 5MP for selfies.

The device is also accompanied by an S-Pen for productivity, which includes the ability to take notes while the tablet screen is locked and support for Samsung DeX. The device also comprises two models: a Wi-Fi-only model and an LTE variant, but the Amazon above listing doesn’t mention the LTE variant.