What you need to know Verizon's Ultra Wideband mmWave 5G has reached 100 million people covered in 1,700 cities, with C-band launching later in January.

Verizon has updated its unlimited plans with more premium data and hotspot data though, Ultra Wideband data is now included.

Verizon 5G Home Internet has also been updated with two unlimited plans featuring new perks when you sign up.

Verizon announced some new features for its customers celebrating its milestone of reaching 100 million people with 5G Ultra Wideband coverage. Unlike its nationwide 5G network, Ultra Wideband uses mmWave tech to deliver gigabit speeds to devices, though it requires many more towers to accomplish. Verizon is also set to expand coverage even further, with C-band 5G joining its Ultra Wideband coverage later in January. Verizon held a livestream called the 5G Ultra Show to show off what was possible with its ultra-fast 5G network, hosted by Elizabeth Banks. Verizon now provides Ultra Wideband 5G coverage to 100 million people in more than 1,700 cities across the country. While coverage on this network is still more sparse than competitor T-Mobile's mid-band network, Verizon is set to make up ground by deploying its own mid-band network on its C-band spectrum. The carrier's unlimited plans have also been updated to make them more ultra. Verizon now offers four main plans starting with 5G Start. Like the Start Unlimited plan it replaced, 5G Start has access to the nationwide 5G network and unlimited data though it lacks any hotspot data and has no premium data.

Source: Verizon