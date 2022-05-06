Verizon's Mother's Day sale could help you save big on phones, accessories, and more

It's already May 6th, so if you're looking for last-minute Mother's Day deals, now might be your final chance. We've seen tons of Mother's Day sales come and go over the last few weeks, and Verizon is currently home to one of the best. Just in time for the holiday, the popular wireless carrier has added a ton of promotions on everything from smart glasses and phone cases to a free Samsung Galaxy S22 if you trade-in an eligible device.

Below you'll find a selection of the best Verizon deals for Mother's Day that are active right now. Most of the promotions are only good while supplies last, so don't wait too long to grab that gift for the moms in your life. Some of the straight discounts expire on May 8th, but a few offers last until the end of the month. If you're in a hurry to get the gift on time, check to see if Verizon will hook you up with free next day shipping or even in-store pickup if there's a retail location in your area.

Without further ado, let's move onto some of our favorite deals so you can stop searching and start shopping before it's too late. If you miss this weekend promotion or you're simply curious about the year-round deals that are available, take a look at other guides penned by yours truly, including best S22 deals and best Chromebook deals.

Top Mother's Day Verizon deals

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses: $199.99 $99.99 at Verizon Right now, if you shop at Verizon you can get half off a pair of Razer Smart Glasses while supplies last. This high-tech piece of eyewear comes with up to 5 hours of battery life, voice assistant compatibility, and integrated blue light filtering. The wireless carrier is currently offering both same-day delivery and in-store pickup, so grab this Mother's Day gift while you can.

iDeal of Sweden Fashion Case for Galaxy S22: $39.99 $29.99 at Verizon The perfect gift for any fashion-forward moms in your life, iDeal of Sweden phone cases are currently 25% off at Verizon, including this case for the S22 that features a stylish Golden Olive Marble design. Although in-store pickup isn't available for this case, check to see if you're eligible to receive same day delivery.

Fitbit Charge 5: $149.99 $129.99 at Verizon If your mom has been looking for a new fitness tracker, you can't do much better than the Fitbit Charge 5. This pseudo-smartwatch features premium health sensors, a comfortable design with three stylish color options, and a bright touchscreen display. Verizon is currently dropping $20 off the retail price, and both in-store pickup and same day delivery are available if you need to get it fast.

Samsung Galaxy S22: $799.99 Save up to $800 with eligible trade-in Although it's not really specific to Mother's Day, a Verizon deal that gets you a free Galaxy S22 is too good not to mention. All you need to do is send in your old device and sign up for any Unlimited plan, and the wireless carrier will hook you up with up to $800 in promo credits over 36 months. Receive the max amount and it'll be enough to cover the entire price of an S22, a gift that any mom is sure to appreciate.

Verizon deals come and go all the time, with users typically receiving the most benefits. If you're considering switching to the popular wireless carrier, take a look at our guide to the best Verizon plans to see if it's a good fit.