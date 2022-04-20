Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and prices: April 2022

Great Samsung Galaxy S22 deals come and go so quickly that you could miss the best prices and promotions if you aren't vigilant. Luckily, that's why we're here. Below you'll find all the best S22 deals of the month collected into a simple guide.

The S22 lineup finally hit store shelves on February 27th following a lengthy period of pre-order campaigns. Instead of resting on their laurels, retailers, service providers, and manufacturers alike have hit the ground running with tons of trade-in opportunities, discounts, and even a few opportunities for free phones if you know where to look. Before we get started, let's take a look at the new flagship devices and tell you what you can expect to find feature-wise and under the hood.

First of all, the S22 lineup consists of three phones: the S22, the S22 Plus, and the S22 Ultra. Every device in the series uses either the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (in the US) or Exynos 2200 processor (in the UK/EU and other countries) and features ultra-bright AMOLED displays with IP68 water and dust resistance.

Admittedly, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is a bit on the smaller side, with a compact design and 6.1-inch display that reminded our team of the iPhone 13. That being said, it's undeniable that the phone takes all of the best parts of the S21 and makes them even better.

On the opposite end of the spectrum (at least in regards to size) is the S22 Ultra, a formidable device that boasts a beautiful, 6.8-inch AMOLED 2x QHD+ display and 108MP camera with 10x optical zoom. As already noted by quite a few reviewers (including our own), the Ultra also shares many features with the Samsung Galaxy Note series, including an integrated S Pen stylus. The S22 Plus sits comfortably between the two phones, with a generous 6.6-inch display and improved battery life over the S22.

Now that you have a basic idea of what the Samsung Galaxy S22 series has to offer, we can dive straight into the deals of the month. We'll update this page on a regular basis, so if you don't see what you're looking for today, check back in later to see what's new.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Deals

Get up to $1,000 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with eligible trade-in and Unlimited plan If you're looking to replace an old device, why not send it to Verizon and get up to $1,000 in promo credits to spend on an S22 Ultra? The deal is available with any Unlimited plan and the credits will be applied over 36 months. Not a Verizon subscriber? You could also get $200 if you switch from a competing wireless carrier.

Up to $1,000 off the S22 Ultra with eligible trade-in, plus $100 of Samsung instant credit Not only does the official Samsung store have exclusive device colors like Red, Graphite, and Sky Blue, but they're also offering up to $1,000 in enhanced trade-in credit if you send them your old device. Since the 128GB version of the S22 Ultra retails for $1,199, you're looking at a pretty substantial discount. If you act fast, you'll also get $100 of instant credit that can be used to buy accessories from the Samsung store, no strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy S22 $799.99 FREE with eligible trade-in AT&T has always offered pretty solid trade-in deals, and the Galaxy is no exception. Just make sure you're signed up for the carrier's unlimited plan before sending in your old device. As long as you meet the requirements, AT&T will offer trade-in rates as high as $800 with 0% APR to cover the cost of a new S22.

Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 at Boost If you've been looking for the right time to switch to Boost Mobile, this might be it. The prepaid carrier offers a large number of plan options for every type of data user, plus they're currently slicing $200 of the price of an S22 if you buy on their site, dropping it down to $599.99.

FREE Samsung Galaxy S22 with trade-in and new line Add a new line with an eligible data plan and turn in an old device (in good condition), and T-Mobile will give you $800 in credits over 24 months. That's enough to cover the full cost of an S22 or make a serious dent in the price of a Plus or Ultra.

Get a $150 gift card when you buy the S22 at Visible Visible is an affordable prepaid carrier that runs on Verizon's 5G/LTE network. If you buy the Galaxy S22 through their store, Visible will hook you up with a $150 virtual gift card that you can spend almost anywhere online. All you need to do is activate the device with the included SIM card, make three months of service payments and Visible will email you the gift card.

Don't forget to protect your new phone with a decent cover. We've tested a bunch of them over in our best Galaxy S22 cases and best heavy-duty Galaxy S22 cases guides.

If you're looking at the larger versions of the S22 then our roundups of the best Galaxy S22 Plus cases and Galaxy S22 Ultra cases are well worth a look.