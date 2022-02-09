Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus cases Android Central 2022

No matter how beautiful your shiny new Galaxy S22+ is, it won't stay beautiful should it slip out of your hands onto rough asphalt or unforgiving stone. Grip and impact absorption are the only cures, and to get both, you need a top-notch case. Thankfully, we have the best Galaxy S22+ cases for you right here for you to pick from.

The best Galaxy S22+ case balance size and security

Your Samsung Galaxy S22+ could last you five years if you treat it right, which is why your case needs to be protective above all else. That doesn't mean you need to go fully heavy-duty with the Supcase UB Pro or Armadillotek Series V — though both are wonderfully sturdy cases with wide, steady kickstands — more compact cases like the Ringke Onyx and Spigen Liquid Air can add grip and air cushion impact protection.

The Galaxy S22+'s four colorways can create some interesting styles when mixed with cases like the Caseology Parallax and the Poetic Guardian and Neon that can mesh perfectly or go bold with sharp contrasting shades. While the Liquid Air's texture is great, why go basic black when you can spice things up with some color? If you're extra-particular about your hues, kwmobile has dozens of shades to pick from.