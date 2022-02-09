Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus cases Android Central 2022
No matter how beautiful your shiny new Galaxy S22+ is, it won't stay beautiful should it slip out of your hands onto rough asphalt or unforgiving stone. Grip and impact absorption are the only cures, and to get both, you need a top-notch case. Thankfully, we have the best Galaxy S22+ cases for you right here for you to pick from.
Classic design, bold colors: Poetic Neon
This two-layer design is a throwback for many of us, but it's still secure and sound, and the eight colorways here beat the pants off the OtterBox Commuter Series. The only thing missing is a dust flap, and silicone plugs are easier to use, anyway.
Top-notch texture: Spigen Liquid Air
The triangular texture across the back of this case is grippy without being a dust and grime magnet like Samsung's official silicone case, and air-cushion channels across the case's lining can help soften drops.
Ruggedly handsome: CaseBorne Armadillotek Series V
Taking full advantage of its extra mass, the Series V (Vanguard Series) nest a strong, extra-durable kickstand in the back of the case so that no matter where you are, you don't have to crane your neck at it or hold it up the whole time.
No-frills grip: Ringke Onyx
Ringke knows the last thing you want is your phone to slide around the table while you're tapping at it, so it offers raised feet on the back to both keep the phone stable and keep the camera more elevated from the tabletop.
Bubbly, bold colors: Caseology Nano Pop
The Nano Pop has proven itself a worthwhile case over the last year, and it's looking quite fetching on the S22 as well. The Blueberry Navy color scheme will speak to many, many sports fans, but the Evo Green will turn heads, too.
Protective and pretty: Poetic Guardian
Using the same polycarbonate frame and reinforced shell design as its stouter Spartan case, the Guardian still offers plenty of protection while creating striking contrasts between case and phone colorway.
Marvelous marbling: i-Blason Cosmo
Want heavy-duty protection without looking like a total bore? i-Blason's Cosmo is the multi-colored answer to your prayers. Available in three marbled varieties, these cases are grippy, solid, and cute all in one.
Slmmer support: ESR Metal Kickstand
ESR knows that even though kickstands are extra-useful in the age of video calls and TikTok binges, most of us want one without having to wear a tank. The kickstand here is smaller and lower, but still secure if properly cared for.
Carry it all: Spigen Slim Armor CS
While Samsung Digital Wallet can store your driver's license, you still need the physical one when you drive, so keep it hidden but close with this sleek wallet case. It can fit two cards and a couple of crisply folded bills.
20 flavors of awesome: kwmobile TPU Silicone
This minimalistic case has no real branding or defining textures; it's a scratch guard, grip, and carrier of stupendous shades. You have 20 colors to choose from, meaning whether you want Alabama crimson or Little Mermaid purple, you can scratch that itch here.
Built for a beating: Supcase UB Pro
Supcase loves to share the absolute horror stories UB Pro owners have put the cases through, like phones surviving a high-speed fall on a freeway or getting run over by a lawnmower. This is your Galaxy S22+'s Fort Knox.
The best Galaxy S22+ case balance size and security
Your Samsung Galaxy S22+ could last you five years if you treat it right, which is why your case needs to be protective above all else. That doesn't mean you need to go fully heavy-duty with the Supcase UB Pro or Armadillotek Series V — though both are wonderfully sturdy cases with wide, steady kickstands — more compact cases like the Ringke Onyx and Spigen Liquid Air can add grip and air cushion impact protection.
The Galaxy S22+'s four colorways can create some interesting styles when mixed with cases like the Caseology Parallax and the Poetic Guardian and Neon that can mesh perfectly or go bold with sharp contrasting shades. While the Liquid Air's texture is great, why go basic black when you can spice things up with some color? If you're extra-particular about your hues, kwmobile has dozens of shades to pick from.
