Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus screen protectors 2022

Some contend that the Galaxy S22 Plus is the best phone in Samsung's latest flagship lineup. From its larger battery and flat display to the versatile camera system and software support, there's a lot to like. If this is the phone for you, getting the best Galaxy S22 Plus screen protector is extremely important now that Samsung doesn't include a pre-installed one anymore.

Staff pick Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector See at Amazon Without a doubt, if you want the best protection for your screen, you'll want to go with Whitestone Dome. The installation process is a bit cumbersome, but there are instructions that walk you through every step. And when you're done, you won't have to worry about the fingerprint scanner not working. Old-school Supershieldz High Definition Clear Shield See at Amazon Some folks aren't fans of tempered glass, and just prefer to use a good ole' plastic screen protector. Just like with every new phone release, Supershieldz has you covered with its Clear Shield screen protectors. You get a total of six in the box, and you won't have to deal with annoying installation tools. Your eyes only Esanik Privacy Screen Protector See at Amazon Nobody likes prying eyes glancing over your shoulder to see what you're looking at. That's where the Esanik Privacy Screen Protector comes in, as this kit includes two anti-spy screen protectors. Esanik also promises that the under-display fingerprint scanner will still work flawlessly. Simple yet effective Whitestone Dome Glass EZ See at Amazon While some might find the Dome Glass too messy to deal with, Whitestone Dome also has its Glass EZ line of screen protectors. These are still tempered glass and includes an Easy Install kit. You'll find two screen protectors in the box, and both of them will work with most of the best Galaxy S22 Plus cases. Ultra-thin amFilm Hybrid Screen Protector See at Amazon amFilm makes some of the best screen protectors whenever a new phone is released, and that trend continues with the Galaxy S22 Plus. This kit includes two tempered glass screen protectors for the main screen, an alignment installation tool, and two more protectors for the back camera module. With these screen protectors measuring in at just 0.2mm thin, you'll barely even notice that it's there. All-in-one Poetic Spartan See at Amazon If you don't want to deal with installing a screen protector yourself, why not get a case that has one built-in? The Poetic Spartan is one of the most rugged Galaxy S22 Plus cases out there, and even features a built-in kickstand on the back. Plus, there are quite a few new and flashy colors, so you won't have to worry about hiding your phone in a boring case.

Avoid ruining the screen on your Galaxy S22 Plus

One of the biggest appeals of the Galaxy S22 Plus is the fact that it features a flat display, making for easier (and better) screen protector installations. This decision is going to make a lot of people happy as you won't have to deal with accidental touches, and screen protectors will work better with the best Galaxy S22 Plus cases.

The Whitestone Dome Glass might be a bit of a handful to deal with from an installation standpoint, but you won't have to worry about the fingerprint scanner not working properly. With the Liquid Dispersion technology, this not only ensures that your entire screen will be protected, but it also prevents any bubbles from forming during the installation process. Plus, there's an extra screen protector in the kit, in the event that the first one gets messed up.

While tempered glass screen protectors are definitely recommended when getting a new phone, they aren't for everyone. That's where the Supershieldz Clear Shield comes in with more traditional PET film screen protectors. The company includes a total of six in the packaging, giving you more than enough backups in the event that you need to swap them out.