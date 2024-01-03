How to get a free $50 credit before the Galaxy S24 is even announced — no payment required

It's official: the next Galaxy Unpacked event is set to kick off on January 17th at 1pm ET, which means we're about to get a first look at Samsung's newest lineup of devices. To mark the occasion, the tech giant has just launched a program that hooks you up with a free $50 credit when you reserve the new devices before the big event.

All you need to do is add your name and email address to the landing page and Samsung will send you the $50 credit when preorders go live. No payment is required today and there's zero commitment if you change your mind later on. In other words, it's free money for Samsung fans. That said, the offer only runs through January 16th, so don't wait too long to make your move.

Although Samsung hasn't publicly confirmed all of the devices that'll be revealed during Unpacked, we can say that the Galaxy S24 series is certain to be the main event. This flagship series is set to include the Galaxy S24, the S24 Plus, and the premium S24 Ultra, and will surely be packed with enough bells and whistles to top our list of the best Android phones of 2024.

Samsung has also been teasing its new "Galaxy AI" technology since November. This suite of AI-backed features is expected to rival the best tech currently available and could potentially set the stage for mobile AI advancements in 2024. Beyond this, one can only speculate everything that will be announced during Unpacked, so if you want to learn more, don't forget to tune into Samsung's official YouTube channel on January 17th at 1pm EST to watch.