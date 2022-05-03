Best Mother's Day sales 2022: last-minute gift ideas and deals on phones, tablets, and more

It's that time of year again, and companies from every sector are scrambling to offer customers the best Mother's Day deals before May 8th hits. If you're looking for a last-minute gift to celebrate the awesome mom in your life, you could spend hours scouring the web to find the best promotions, or you could simply read this guide.

Below you'll find great gift ideas from all over, from smartwatches and laptops to smart speakers and tablets, we got you covered if you're looking for the best Mother's Day deals of 2022. We've organized the sales by vendor and will include all of the necessary info such as promo codes, trade-in details, and so on.

As you'll see, Amazon is offering massive discounts on devices like the Echo Dot, while Samsung's Mother's Day sale features promos like a free pair of wireless earbuds if you play your cards right. Of course, Mother's Day is only a few days away, so you'll want to act fast if you want the gift to arrive by this Sunday (maybe you could use that money you saved to pay for the fastest delivery, just a thought). If you can't find what you're looking for in this list or you ran out of time to place the order (it happens), go take a peek at our regularly-updated guides to the best cheap Chromebook deals or best S22 deals for year-round gift inspiration.

Best Mother's Day deals at Amazon

Echo Dot (4th-gen): $49.99 $27.99 at Amazon One of the best-selling smart speakers of all time, the 4th-gen Echo Dot boasts a unique look and provides deep, clear sound. Just in time for Mother's Day, Amazon is dropping $22 off the retail price, resulting in a record low price and a hefty discount of over 40%.

Kindle: $89.99 $54.99 at Amazon If your mom's a reader, she'll enjoy using this Amazon Kindle e-reader, and with $35 taken off the retail price, you'll enjoy paying for it. The e-reader comes with an impressively long-lasting battery and 8GB of built-in storage, enough to hold thousands of books.

Fire HD 8 Tablet: $89.99 $54.99 at Amazon We called it the overall best Amazon Fire Tablet, now you can get your own for $40 under the regular retail price. The Fire HD 8 comes with a brilliant 8-inch HD display, tons of built-in storage, and a battery that will last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Best Mother's Day deals at Best Buy

Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Smartwatch: $199.99 $130.99 at Best Buy Whether they have a vigorous workout regimen or they're simply counting steps, the Garmin Forerunner 45 is a solid choice if the mother in your life wants a wearable fitness tracker. Best Buy is currently dropping $69 from the price, a discount of over 30%.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $279.99 $229.99 at Best Buy Powerful and thoughtfully designed, we ranked the Galaxy Watch 4 as the overall best Android smartwatch, and Best Buy is currently dropping $50 off the retail price. This deal makes the Galaxy smartwatch a perfect gift for the tech-savvy mom in your life, no strings attached.

Best Mother's Day deals at AT&T

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go: 50% off with a new line and qualifying purchase As a wireless provider, AT&T deals usually come with a few requirements, but this is a great opportunity if you're looking to upgrade your wireless service anyway. Purchase a Galaxy Chromebook Go, sign up for an eligible unlimited plan, and you'll get $175 in promo credits to pay down half of the laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: BOGO at AT&T If you're looking for a way to treat yourself and mom, why not take advantage of this AT&T deal that gets you a free Galaxy Watch 4 when you purchase one for yourself? All you need to do is activate both watches on a new wireless plan and you'll receive $430 in promo credits over 36 months.

Best Mother's Day deals at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $150 off plus a FREE pair of Galaxy Buds Live If you need a new phone in addition to a gift for mom, why not kill two birds with one stone with this generous Samsung deal. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has earned a lot of attention for its clever foldable design and impressive performance, and now you can save $150 plus get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live when you shop at Samsung online.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $149.99 $109.99 at Samsung The Galaxy Buds 2 earned a spot on our list of best wireless earbuds around, and Samsung is now selling them at over 25% off, just in time for Mother's Day. At just $109.99, the earbuds boast attractive color options like violet and olive, a comfortable fit, and consistently rich and immersive sound quality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Free data upgrade ($100 value) Coinciding with Mother's Day, Samsung is currently offering free data upgrades on all S22 phones. Get a 256GB S22 Ultra for the price of the 128GB version, resulting in instant savings of $100. They're also offering up to $1,000 of enhanced trade-in credit when you send in your old phone, so the potential savings here are immense.

If you didn't find what you were looking for here, why not check out our lists of the best Samsung Galaxy A53 deals or, if you're a Verizon customer, best Verizon phone promotions of the month.