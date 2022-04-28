This Samsung promo is offering free data upgrades on all Galaxy S22 phones

Settling on storage size is always a challenge when shopping for a new smartphone, but this Samsung promo takes all the difficulty out of the equation. Right now, you can buy any S22 phone and get a free memory upgrade, no strings attached. That means you can buy a 512GB device for the price of the 256GB version, and a 256GB phone for the price of 128GB.

Although the savings technically only add up to $100, the simplicity and convenience of the promo make it one of the best S22 deals happening right now, and it's definitely worth checking out if you're in the market for a new smartphone. The free memory upgrade is available for any device in the new flagship series, including the S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22 Plus.

The deal was technically announced as part of Samsung's Mother's Day Sale, during which you can find additional deals on items like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4. Coinciding with the free memory upgrade, Samsung is also offering up to $700 of enhanced trade-in credit on the S22 and S22 Plus, and a whopping $1,000 on the Ultra. All you need to do is send in an old device and they'll hook you up with promo credits spread out over 36 months.

The free upgrade promo will expire at 11:59pm EST on May 9th, so don't wait too long to decide if you value lots of storage in your devices. Scroll down for a link to the deal, and don't forget to pick up an S22 case or S22 Ultra case to protect your new investment.

Samsung deal of the day

Get a free memory upgrade on any Samsung Galaxy S22 device Until May 9th, Samsung is giving out free storage upgrades on all S22 phones. This means you can pick up a 512GB Ultra for the price of the 256GB version, a 256GB S22 Plus for the price of 128GB, and so on. To make the deal even sweeter, Samsung is also offering up to $1,000 of trade-in credit for the S22 Ultra or $700 for the S22 and S22 Plus when you send in an old device.

