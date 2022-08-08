Best Samsung Galaxy A53 deals and prices of August 2022

If you're one of the many shoppers trying to track down the best Samsung Galaxy A53 deals, you're in luck: we've got all the best offers of the month collected below. If you're unfamiliar, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is the latest in Samsung's A series, a lineup of affordable smartphones that masterfully balance value with reliable performance and premium features.

Since it hit store shelves last Spring, the A53 has reigned as one of the best mid-range devices that money can buy, and it's not unusual to find deals that make the cheap Android phone even cheaper. That said, given its newness, don't expect a ton of straight deals (although we'll place them below if we find them). Instead, you'll mostly see offers from retailers and wireless carriers that require some kind of action on your part, such as adding a new line or trading in an older device.

If none of these deals pique your interest today, check back in later: we'll be updating this list of deals about once a week. Looking for something a little more premium? We also have a regularly updated list of Samsung Galaxy S22 deals.

Samsung Galaxy A53 deals of the month

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $100 of instant credit when you trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab) Trade in any older device to Samsung when picking up an A53 and they'll hook you up with a $100 credit instantly. To make the deal even sweeter, they'll also throw in two months of YouTube Premium (that's a value of around $23).

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $10/month for 36 months at Verizon (opens in new tab) If you're a Verizon customer, all you need to do is add a new line with any Unlimited plan and the wireless carrier will hook you up with a Galaxy A53 5G for only $10/month for 36 months. Since Verizon always offers 0% APR, you're looking at total savings of $139.99.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $449.99 $149.99 for new customers at Boost (opens in new tab) Boost Mobile (opens in new tab) is one of the best prepaid carriers around, offering customers a wide assortment of affordable data plans and international add-ons. Now they're sweetening the pot by offering new customers an A53 for just $149.99. That's a total discount of $300 and quite tempting if you're ready to make the switch.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Save up to $420 when you add a line at Metro by T-Mobile (opens in new tab) If you want to enjoy access to T-Mobile's massive network but save a little money on your monthly payments, then Metro by T-Mobile may be the carrier for you. Keep your existing phone number and add a new line with a qualifying plan, and you could save up to $420 on the A53, potentially bringing the price down to just $49.99.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) We love a straight discount, and Amazon doesn't disappoint when it comes to great deals on Samsung phones. Case in point: right now you can get the A53 for $100 off through the retailer, no strings attached and no action required. 100 bucks may not seem like a lot, but it's a pretty welcome offer if you don't want to make a change to your existing wireless service.

While you're in the neighborhood, don't forget to protect your new device with a quality Samsung Galaxy A53 case.