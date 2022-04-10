Best Samsung Galaxy A53 cases 2022
Samsung's Galaxy A53 is the sweetest mid-range phone on the market right now. You get a ton of exciting features such as that mouthwatering 120Hz AMOLED panel and four years of major platform updates. It's a given that you'll be using your A53 for at least three to four years. In order to preserve that longevity, snag one of the best Samsung Galaxy A53 cases.
Case fever ensues here
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Protective Standing Cover
First-party cover
We're in love with Samsung's very own Protective Standing Cover for the Galaxy A53. It features linear grids on the back and a built-in kickstand that pops out whenever you need it. The raised bumps and edges provide decent drop protection.
Spigen Crystal Slot for Galaxy A53 5G
Innovative wallet case
The Crystal Slot case from Spigen is one of the brand's lesser-known creations. That's a shame because it is a brilliant accessory, rolling your wallet needs and phone cover needs all in one product. As a bonus, the case's transparent nature allows it to assume the color of your Galaxy A53.
GVIEWIN Case + Phone Ring Holder for Galaxy A53 5G
Luxurious yet practical
GVIEWIN offers the finest garb in all the land for your mid-range champ. Boasting a luxurious marble pattern, this glossy silicone case comes bundled with a ring holder for your Galaxy A53. You can save a few bucks and get just the case, but this bundle is definitely a better deal.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Series Case for Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Something rugged
Calling all klutzes! This one's for you (and me, let's be honest). As a butter-fingered veteran, I can personally vouch for the need for a heavy-duty case. Your Galaxy A53 will be safe and secure no matter how many whoopsies you encounter.
13peas Silicone Case with Ring for Samsung Galaxy A53
Unicolor variety
If you don't want to drift too far from the Samsung Galaxy A53's design, this monochrome silicone cover from 13peas is a great choice. There's a lanyard and a ring built into the cover, for dual-layered anti-fall safety.
SHIELDON Leather Wallet Case for Galaxy A53
A traditional option
This classy wallet case is made of genuine leather and comes in six beautiful shades. The folio is held shut magnetically and the camera unit cutout features raised lips to keep it nice and secure. You'll find plenty of space for your cards, cash, and other tidbits inside.
Finding the right case for your Galaxy A53
The Samsung Galaxy A series brings quality phones that you can rely on to a more affordable price bracket. 2022's crown jewel from the A family is the brilliant Galaxy A53. It comes in many eye-catching shades and offers even more delectable specifications inside. With an impressive four years of platform upgrade assurance, you're bound to use the A53 for a long time. This means that your first order of business upon getting the phone in your hands is purchasing one or two of the best Samsung Galaxy A53 cases.
There's no one-size-fits-all kind of answer here, you should get a phone cover based on your personality. Samsung's in-house Protective Standing Cover for the Galaxy A53 5G ticks all the boxes from a functional and a design perspective. It has a kickstand on the back and it looks snazzy too. If you're looking to jazz it up a bit, the GVIEWIN Case + Phone Ring Holder bundle is superb. I love that marble pattern and the matching ring holder looks spectacular.
My clumsiness has earned me the household nickname of "Droppy." I'm not even kidding (though I wish I were). If you're as graceless and uncoordinated at handling things as I am, a trusty rugged phone cover will do you good. The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Series Case for the Galaxy A53 is a hefty accessory with some seriously rugged endurance. As a cherry on top, there's a clever kickstand-like contraption on the back that doubles as a phone holder.
Namerah Saud Fatmi is a freelance writer for Android Central. She has a passion for all things tech & gaming and has been an honorary Goodreads librarian since 2011. When she isn't writing, she can be found chasing stray cats and dogs in the streets of Dhaka or slaying dragons in the land of Skyrim. You can reach her on Twitter @NamerahS.
