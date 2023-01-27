Last chance offer! Reserve a Galaxy S23 and save $50 — no payment required today

The next Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for February 1st, but you can already reserve the Samsung Galaxy S23 and save a nice chunk of cash in the process.

Simply fill out your name and email address on Samsung's reservation form (opens in new tab) and you'll be in line to save $50 once preorders go live, no strings attached and no payment required today. You can even opt out later if you change your mind once the devices are officially unveiled. Interested in the next Galaxy Book laptop? That device can also be reserved for $50 off, or you can reserve them both together for a total of $100 in savings. This is a zero-risk offer, the only catch is that reservations close on February 1st, so don't wait too long to make your move.

Get $50 off the Galaxy S23 before it's even announced

Although the phones haven't been officially revealed, we already know a good bit about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, thanks to some fairly reputable leaks. Naturally, you should take this information with a grain of salt, but it seems quite logical that the S23 lineup will feature three phones, just like its predecessor: the S23, the S23 Plus, and the S23 Ultra. The main difference between these phones and the S22 series will likely be the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and the 200MP camera sensor that's rumored to be found on the S23 Ultra.

We'll know more on February 1st, but in the meantime, we suggest signing up for the reservation program to save a little cash. After all, what do you have to lose?