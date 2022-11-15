The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G might look a lot like the flagship Galaxy S23

What you need to know

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A54 5G may have surfaced online in new renders.

Samsung's Galaxy A53 successor could have the same design as the vanilla Galaxy S23.

A few key specs of the next-gen mid-range phone have also emerged, including an Exynos 7904 chipset.

Samsung's Galaxy A lineup used to veer from its flagship siblings when it came to design, and nowhere is that more evident than in the appearance of the Galaxy A53, among Samsung's mid-range models. However, things might change with the next generation.

A fresh set of renders courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) and 91mobiles (opens in new tab) may give us our first look at the next-gen Galaxy A54 5G. The renders suggest that the upcoming phone will have a different rear design than its predecessor. Instead, it may look a lot more like the upcoming vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23.

Most notably, the rear camera array appears to have three separate cutouts for each sensor rather than a single camera bump. The sensors apparently protrude from the back, much like the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

This also seems to be the design language that Samsung will use for its future phones. For example, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus renders that were leaked in September revealed the same design. If this holds true, the upcoming mid-range model and the standard Galaxy S23 will be nearly identical.

That said, Samsung will presumably stick with a flat display on this one, with a noticeably thicker chin than its flagship sibling. And while many of the best cheap Android phones have begun to mimic the iPhone's boxy design, the renders below suggest that the Galaxy A54 5G may retain the lineup's rounded frame.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: 91mobiles / @OnLeaks) (Image credit: 91mobiles / @OnLeaks) (Image credit: 91mobiles / @OnLeaks)

The renders also indicate that the upcoming phone will only have three sensors, as opposed to the Galaxy A53's four. Previous rumors suggested that the Galaxy A54 would be missing a dedicated depth sensor, which would presumably be integrated into the primary shooter.

Other rumored specs of the phone include a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP primary sensor, and a 4,905mAh battery. Under the hood, it is said to run on an Exynos 7904 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 12GB of storage.

It remains unclear when the device will see daylight, but if a recent 3C certification from China is any indication, it should arrive early next year, at least in that country.