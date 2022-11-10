Samsung Galaxy A54 5G receives 3C certification, hinting at an early launch

What you need to know

The Galaxy A54 5G is the next anticipated mid-range phone from Samsung.

It reportedly received at 3C certification authority in China.

The timing implies an early launch when compared to the previous models.

Samsung makes excellent flagship phones and manufactures good mid-range smartphones under its Galaxy A series. From the lot, the Galaxy A53 5G, released early this year in March, turned out to be one of the best mid-range devices to come out of 2022. The successor, Galaxy A54 5G, is reportedly in the works (via GSMArena), and it turns out it may come sooner next year than the predecessors’ usual release cycle.

The purported Galaxy A54 5G appears to have achieved 3C certification. First off, this suggests that the new mid-range handset will probably launch in China early next year, much like the Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A53 5G models did.

Secondly, the latest certification indicates that the alleged Galaxy A54 5G will likely release sooner than later. The previous models reached the 3C certification in January of their release year, followed by their subsequent launches in March of that particular year.

Considering the timeline of the alleged Galaxy A54 5G hitting the 3C certification in China already, it is sufficient to say that the device may launch early next year, presumably in January.

The additional details from the 3C certification reveal the Galaxy A54 5G’s model number SM-A5460. It further says that the device would be bundled without the power adapter in the retail packaging, which has become par for the course for a growing number of smartphones.

Besides, the rumored specifications include a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP macro, and another 5MP ultrawide-angle lens. The device will likely have a 5,100mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging.

Meanwhile, its predecessor, the Galaxy A53 5G, has started receiving One UI 5 (Android 13) update this week. This year, the device managed to sit on top of our list as the best midrange smartphone .