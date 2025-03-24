What you need to know

The supposed Motorola Razr 2025 shows up on another leak in an all-new green "Spring Bug" colorway.

Several major specs seemed to have also leaked, including rumors surrounding a 6.7-inch display this time around.

The leak purports that the device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset and have a massive 4,500 mAh battery.

The new Motorola Razr 2025 series seems to be showing up on multiple leaks lately, considering it could be released sometime in June this year, much like its predecessors. In the most recent leak, the alleged we get to see the first look of the alleged Motorola Razr 2025, also referred to as the "Motorola Razr 60" from all angles, a new colorway, with major specs also tipped off (via 9to5Google).

The most recent leak comes from Xpertpick, which showed off renders of the alleged phone from all angles, including a new colorway that hasn't been a part of any recent leaks. The new color, dubbed "Spring Bug," showcases the device in a vibrant green hue, along with the other rumored colorways, such as dark blue and light grey colors dubbed “Gibraltar Sea" and “Lightest Sky,” respectively.

Xpertpick further notes that their exclusive report is in collaboration with a "trusted source" that states that the Motorola Razr 2025 will see a smaller display of 6.7 inches when compared to 6.9 inches on the 2024 model. It will also support "wet touch functionality," enabling the user to use the screen even with wet hands.

(Image credit: XpertPicks)

At its core, the phone will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset and will arrive with 12GB RAM (up from 8GB in the Razr 2024) and internal storage of 512GB (up from 128GB). Other than that, the device is rumored to get a battery boost of 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W Turbocharging.

When it comes to cameras, the device is said to get a 50MP ultra-pixel primary sensor, an ultrawide+macro lens (unknown pixel count), and a 32 MP selfie camera. The phone is rumored to keep its 3.6-inch cover display and run on Android 15 out of the box with Hello UX on top and the company’s Moto AI suite included.

In other news, the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 also showed up in a leak last week, showcasing a wooden finish. The device is said to stick to a 6.9-inch pOLED foldable display and a 4-inch cover screen. Other rumors claim the OEM will give the Razr Plus 2025 a 68W wired charging support.

That said, these are still leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt, while we wait to see what the actual device holds, here's what we think will show up on this year's Motorola Razr series.