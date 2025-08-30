News Weekly (Image credit: Future) News Weekly is our column where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

This week, Samsung announced another Unpacked event, a Pixel 10 battery feature you can't turn off, Nothing gets caught in the middle of a stock photo scandal, Samsung XR headset's launch could be on the horizon, and everything we know so far about the upcoming Galaxy S25 FE.

Samsung's fall Unpacked

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung announced this week that it will launch another set of devices soon at its Virtual Unpacked event on Sept 4 at 5 p.m. ET. We may have an idea of what is ahead of us, considering the leaks that have been coming in; however, the teaser hints at nothing more than the arrival of "new" devices.

So far, we've had official launches for the Galaxy Buds 3 FE and the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite. Both products have joined Samsung's budget-friendly offerings, and they will also be showcased during this event. Additionally, we've been seeing rumors about a Galaxy S25 FE, another budget phone, as well as the Galaxy Tab S11, along with an alleged Ultra version. We have a pretty packed lineup ahead of us, and the curtain rises next week!

Those interested can watch from the Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com, or the company's YouTube channel.

The Pixel 10's "controversial" battery feature

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Google's new flagship is here, but here's the catch: apparently, this time around, the tech giant says the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro/XL have a battery feature that's locked and loaded onto the device that users can't disable. The feature called "Battery Health Assistance," introduced on the Google Pixel 9a, is designed to slow down your battery's aging by reducing charging speed and voltage. This feature activates after 200 charge cycles on the Pixel 10 series.

Google claims this slow adjustment helps the battery age more evenly and maintain stable performance over time. While this should make your battery last longer, it will also gradually lower your phone's charging speed. This means your device would need to be plugged into the charger for longer, which is a bummer.

Nothing Phone 3's stock photos' fiasco

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Nothing has been caught in the middle of a messy controversy over its marketing of the Phone 3. The tech company was recently spotted using stock images by professional photographers on different cameras, as shots taken on the Phone 3. Android Authority seems to have narrowed down five images that were supposedly captured by their new flagship devices, but were actually licensed photos.

The images in question were licensed stock photos and not, as the company stated, "what our community has captured with the Phone (3)."

Android Central also received an anonymous tip that showcased a screen recording of a Live Demo Unit (LDU) and screenshots of images reportedly taken by the device. The tipster claimed that these images were not authentic, but rather stock photos, backing their claim with links to the Stills platform.

Akis Evangelidis, the co-founder of Nothing, took to X to post a lengthy statement, effectively agreeing to the fact that these images were indeed stock photographs, but he clarified that this was an "unfortunate oversight."

Samsung's XR Headset to launch with hefty price tag

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

According to a new report (via UploadVR and Google Translate), Samsung will allegedly hold a Galaxy Unpacked event in Korea on September 29, where it'll finally launch Samsung's long-awaited project Moohan.

The headset recently passed through certification at the Korea Testing & Research Institute, and will launch "sequentially in global markets" starting in Korea on October 13.

As for its price, the report claims the headset could cost around 4 million won, or 1 million short of the Apple Vision Pro. Depending on regional pricing, which is about $1,799 to $2,999, putting it well above the Meta Quest 3.

We were able to demo Project Moohan at Google I/O, and it basically exceeded expectations with its "immersive visuals and natural navigation through apps via Gemini voice commands. It felt comfortably balanced with a knob fitting it in place, gesture controls were seamless, and app performance was speedy," AC's Senior Editor Michael Hicks added.

Massive Samsung Galaxy S25 FE leak reveals specs

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

A German publication, Nieuwe Mobiel, spotted an early online listing of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S25 FE on a Portuguese website. The website named MediaMarkt uploaded an entire product page for the Galaxy S25 FE, ahead of its alleged Sept. 4 launch.

The page, now taken down, allegedly featured official-looking posters that provided more than enough information on what to expect from the phone. Nieuwe Mobiel was quick enough to download all the images and notes that the S25 FE is expected to be "thinner and lighter.

The phone is said to feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, measuring 7.4mm in width and weighing approximately 190 grams, which is around 20 grams lighter than its predecessor. The images show the alleged Fan edition in a "Navy Blue" colorway, with noticeably thinner bezels around the screen. Other specifications of the device are expected to include a triple camera array and thinner bezels.

